Reese Witherspoon Sparkles In Black One-Shouldered Dress For 1st Red Carpet After Jim Toth Divorce

Reese Witherspoon proved to be in great spirits despite her recent divorce from Jim Toth as she attended the premiere of Apple TV+’s ‘The Last Thing He Told Me,’ on April 13. The 47-year-old looked gorgeous in a one-shoulder black leather dress with a slit on the side of her skirt.

For the red carpet, Reese showed off her incredible figure in a one-shoulder black midi dress that was see-through. The black floral leather dress had little cutouts throughout and was cinched in around her tiny waist. The bottom half of the skirt was wrapped and had a high slit on one side of the skirt revealing her toned legs.

She accessorized her look with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps and tiny hoop earrings. As for her glam, Reese had her long blonde hair down in a voluminous blowout while parted to the side. She looked tan as she rocked a subtle smokey eye and a glossy pink lip.

Reese and Jim announced they were splitting up after 12 years of marriage on Friday, March 24. The couple shared in an Instagram announcement, “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

The couple share a son together, Tennessee James, and they mentioned him in their announcement, stating, “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”