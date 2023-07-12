Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling & ‘Barbie’ Cast Take Epic Mirror Selfie Ahead of Premiere: Photo

Margot Robbie was, of course, front and center as she cuddled up for the sweetest cast photo ahead of the Barbie movie premiere in Los Angeles on July 9! In the adorable mirror selfie, which you can see below, the star smiled as she leaned in to the cast, wearing one of Barbie’s iconic sparkly black dresses and a pair of long black evening gloves with a sparkling choker. Just inches behind her, co-star and heartthrob Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, struck a Zoolander-worthy pose with a serious expression, as he wore an all-pink suit.

The cast of #Barbie at the world premiere. pic.twitter.com/awsC8VFlXT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 12, 2023

Dua Lipa was also seen in the pic, rocking her stunning see-through silver dress, as was Simu Liu, who shaped up nicely in a sky-blue and white suit. Front row with Margot was America Ferrera in a lovely plunging dusty rose dress with a string of heavy pearls.

The irresistible photo, which is currently going viral via social media, was just a taste of the fun to come when the movie hits theaters on July 21, and fans rushed to the comments thread to gush. “The best movie cast ensemble,” commented one, while another wrote, “iconic!!!”

The photo emerged just as fans were losing their minds over Margot’s most iconic Barbie look yet — a light pink Vivienne Westwood replica of Barbie’s 1960 “Enchanted Evening” look. The Wolf Of Wall Street actress wore the stunning silk dress and white stole at the London premiere on Wednesday, July 12, alongside Ryan, who wore a light blue suit.

Though she’s playing the doll nearly every girl across decades has owned, Margot recently shared that she may not have ever had one. “I don’t think I did,” she told Vogue for a May 2023 interview. Of course, she did as any girl who didn’t have a Barbie would do — found one elsewhere. “I know my cousin had a bunch of Barbies, and I’d go to her house,” she added.