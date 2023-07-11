Tom Sandoval Finally Responds To Adele Dragging Him Over Cheating Scandal: Watch

Although Adele, 35, threw some subtle shade at Tom Sandoval, 40, during her concert a few weeks ago, the Vanderpump Rules star was unphased. During a new interview with TMZ on Jul. 11 (watch the video here), Tom made it clear that he was not upset at the “Easy on Me” hitmaker for agreeing that he was “trash” during her Las Vegas residency last month. “I heard it was just the person in the audience that said something I didn’t think it was her,” he explained to the reporter.

When the reporter explained to Tom that Adele “basically” called him “trash” for cheating on his ex, Ariana Madix, 38, Tom was quick to express his understanding. “I would think anybody whose been told a certain story about me would think the exact same thing,” the 40-year-old said. “I can’t knock her for that.” As many know, Tom has dominated the tabloid headlines this year after it was revealed in Mar. that he cheated on Ariana with her friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss, 28.

After hearing what Adele said about him at her show last month, Ariana’s ex went on to gush over Adele to the reporter. “I mean she’s a very, very talented woman,” he quipped. “I never went to her concerts, but I would definitely enjoy an Adele show for sure.” Before concluding the chat with TMZ, Tom went on to call the 35-year-old’s reaction to him “normal” in light of the cheating drama. “I think it’s very normal for Adele to feel whatever she feels,” he said.

As previously mentioned, the Grammy-winner spoke about #Scandoval during her Las Vegas concert last month and agreed with a fan who called the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-founder “trash” for cheating on his longtime girlfriend. “What does the guy do that cheated?”, Adele asked the audience during her show (watch the video above). “Does anyone know anything about that Vanderpump stuff? What does the man do? What does that man do?” When a fan quickly answered that Tom is, “trash,” Adele responded, “He’s trash. I agree.”

Soon after the video of Adele discussing Tom’s cheating scandal went viral, many fans took to the comments of the clip to react to seeing the UK native’s reaction regarding the drama. “The way I would have back flipped my way to that mic to explain everything,” one fan joked, while another quipped, “This is everything.”

Most recently, Ariana took to Instagram to share a photo of her taking out the trash for her new partnership with Glad on Jul. 11. “There’s something about STRENGTH,” she captioned the post. “Stronger than ever @GladProducts. Out with the old and in with the new!” Although Ariana did not mention her ex, many of her followers took to the comments to presume it was a diss to Tom. “SHE TAKING OUT THE TRASH!!! (Again),” one fan wrote, while another added, “Why are you holding Tom like that?!”