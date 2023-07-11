Nikki Bella Says She’s Been ‘Exhausted For Three Years’ Since Giving Birth To Son With ‘Speech Delay’

Nikki Bella confessed to exhaustion as she tackles the duties involved with raising her toddler, including his speech delay.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 11, 2023 10:31PM EDT
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev
View gallery
Nikki Bella, left, and Artem Chigvintsev arrive at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nikki Bella holds onto her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev at the farmers market on Sunday. The two love birds, who are expecting their first child together, wait patiently on a cold Sunday afternoon. Nikki's baby bump can be seen growing as she lifts her sweatshirt to get some air. She munches on some bbq as they leave the market.Pictured: Nikki Bella, Artem ChigvintsevBACKGRID USA 1 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2019
Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Even Nikki Bella gets tired sometimes! The retired wrestling pro, 39, admitted in a new interview that the three years since having her absolutely adorable son Matteo with Artem Chigvintsev have been challenging. Though the three-year-old “has got his daddy’s sweet soul—I have a sweet boy,” she told E! News, he also has “a feistiness to him, which I love.” And the mom of one also shared her relatable experience on the early childhood years. “The toddler stage, I’m not gonna lie, has rocked me a lot,” she shared with the outlet in the interview, published Tuesday. “I feel like I’ve been exhausted for almost three years, and I’m like, ‘Brie, when do I get my life back?'”

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Nikki further explained that in the toddler years, the demands are relentless. “You go from teething to then just getting him in preschool and dealing with sickness, and there’s always something,” she said. “And Matteo also had a speech delay, so just even dealing with that and doing therapy – so toddler stage has definitely rocked me.”

That’s not to say she isn’t relishing every moment of being Matteo’s mom, however. “I will say that I wish I could freeze this age because seeing him have his own personality but also having him be all about mommy – and daddy too, but really a lot about mommy – I just want to freeze it, and I want to keep him like this forever,” she admitted.

Nikki and Artem married in a secret ceremony in 2022. And in a January interview, she told us whether or not little Matteo would get a sibling. “I’m very content with being one and done,” the stunning athlete told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “You know, it’s really hard for women as far as our careers and being moms. I think it’s so manageable with one. With two, I think I would just quit everything to be with my kids. I see my sister and how much it changes things when you’re with baby number two.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad