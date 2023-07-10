Kim Kardashian Stuns In Plum D&G Gown With Thigh-High Slit In Italy After Fight With Kourtney: Photos

Kim Kardashian looked absolutely stunning when she wore a low-cut Dolce & Gabbana gown with a high slit to the designer show in Italy.

July 10, 2023 12:02PM EDT
Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian out and about, Paris, France - 06 Mar 2019 Wearing Azzedine Alaia Same Outfit as catwalk model Naomi Campbell *188159a, Vintage (1991)
Kim Kardashian Louis Vuitton Men's Spring-Summer 2024 Show, Pont Neuf, Paris, France, Île-de-France, France - 20 Jun 2023
Kim Kardashian Visits Dolce & Gabbana Store In Milan, during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024. 25 Feb 2023 Pictured: Kim-Kardashian. Photo credit: Pixmedia/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA947384_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian is not letting her feud with sister Kourtney Kardashian get in the way of her Dolce & Gabbana relationship and she proved that at the designer show in Puglia, Italy on July 9. The 42-year-old looked gorgeous at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show when she wore a luxurious plum gown that had a super high slit and a long train that trailed behind her.

Kim Kardashian looked stunning in this skintight white gown. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Kim stole the show at the runway event when she wore the poofy off-the-shoulder gown that had a low-cut neckline, revealing ample cleavage. The dress was cinched around her tiny waist with a rope belt and was slit on the front revealing her incredibly toned legs. She accessorized her class look with a pair of clear PVC pointed-toe heels and a massive diamond and purple necklace.

Her glam tied her whole look together as her long, dark hair was down in waves while the top half was parted in the middle and pulled back. A sultry purple smokey eye and a nude matte lip completed her stunning look.

Later that night, Kim swapped her elegant purple gown for something a bit sexier when she rocked a skintight, sheer black dress. The sleeveless black dress featured a plunging cutout corset top with a fitted, floor-length skirt. On top of the dress, she rocked a massive black lace floor-length veil and accessorized it with a huge gold star medallion necklace and a pair of sheer black gloves. For her glam, she slicked her black hair back and rocked a super edgy black smokey eye with thick black liner.

Kim and Kourtney have been discussing their fight in recent episodes of their Hulu show, The Kardashians. Kourtney got upset with Kim because she felt that Kim chose to work with D&G for money after Kourtney’s entire wedding was designed with D&G.

