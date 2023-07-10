Kenya Moore Slams Kim Zolciak After ‘RHOA’ Diss: She’s ‘Truly Evil’

Kenya Moore, 52, didn’t hold back how she feels about Kim Zolciak, 45, recently dissing her on an episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta. The beauty took to Twitter to share a series of tweets in response to a video that showed Kim calling her a “b*tch” and asking if she was “still alive,” during a dinner with Shereé Whitfield, DeShawn Snow and Lisa Wu. “This comment is truly evil. I’m not a @Kimzolciak fan but I never kicked her when she was… sorry IS down…learning of her divorce, foreclosure, repossessions, gambling accusations, unfit mom claims and canceled show. Now begging @BravoTV and producers to come back to #RHOA,” she wrote.

Kenya also accused Kim, who gushed over her marriage to Kroy Biermann during the episode, of lying “through her plastic teeth” about the happiness they shared, in another tweet. Kim filed for divorce from Kroy but called it off just months after shooting the scene Kenya shared on Twitter. “He saw me from afar and said, ‘I just knew [you were The One] when I saw you,’” Kim told Shereé, who introduced her to the former NFL player over 10 years ago, in the clip. “We’re still married, it’s 11 years, so we’re doing great.”

Kim’s filing happened in May of this year and she alleged that Kroy had substance abuse issues at the time and she publicly demanded he take a drug test. Kroy also accused her of having gambling issues that left their family in financial distress. After all the drama that unfolded, the reconciled lovebirds were seen taking their children to church in early July, just one day before it was reported that they had called off the divorce.

“They’ve been working on things,” a source told Page Six about the pair’s relationship status. “They’ve been talking more lately and getting along, so she decided to call it off.” Another source said their family has been pushing them to reconcile for their kids. “Kim and Kroy’s inner circle has been encouraging them to work through their issues,” the source said. “Their friends are optimistic that they’ll be able to really make it work, not just for their kids but because there is still a genuine love between them.”

Kim and Kroy were married in 2011 and share four children together. They include Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Kroy also adopted Kim’s daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, who she welcomed during previous relationships.