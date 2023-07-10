Claire Danes Secretly Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband Hugh Dancy: See Photos Of Newborn

Homeland star Claire Danes is a mom of three! The Stardust beauty, 44, apparently welcomed her third child with husband Hugh Dancy in secret and was seen enjoying a mid-summer outing with the newborn in New York City on Monday, July 10. In photos you can see below, Claire wore a colorful halter floor length sundress with a wide ruffle around the edge as she enjoyed pushing her baby in a plush gray stroller. The My So Called Life actress wore her sandy blonde hair straight, and finished the look with a necklace and a pair of eyeglasses. The extremely private parents placed a light blue blanket over the stroller to cover the baby, possibly hinting at the little one’s gender — though neither parent has commented on or announced the apparent birth.

Her husband Hugh walked alongside his wife wearing a pair of tan shorts, a blue button up shirt, and sneakers, and appeared to be carrying a bag of groceries. Claire and Hugh are already parents to sons Cyrus, 10, and Rowan, 5. Claire, who famously starred as the brilliant Temple Grandin in the HBO film about her life, has been extremely candid about motherhood.

“Being a mom is incredibly challenging,” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK in a 2014 interview, 2 years after the birth of her first child. “But, we still feel a pressure to talk about it in very romantic terms. We all have that resentment at times and anxiety about being trapped by the role, that responsibility. And, then chemically it can run riot. Your mental state, the hormonal swings are so extraordinary and singular to the female experience, and they haven’t been taken very seriously or considered very deeply. … I mean, postpartum aside, even if you have the most healthy relationship with your child and have support and resources, it’s tough. It is really tough. And there’s no ‘off’ button. [For me] that was the hardest adjustment. You always feel beholden to somebody. And, for so long they’re like koala bears, you just feel a physical responsibility to be there for them to cling to. It’s pretty primal.”