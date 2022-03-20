Claire Danes & Husband Hugh Dancy Hold Hands As They Take Kids Cyrus, 9, & Rowan, 3, To Park

The ‘Homeland’ actress and her family enjoyed a fun-filled day out in the Big Apple. See the rare photos here!

A family affair! Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy were spotted on a Big Apple outing with their two kids on Saturday (March 19). The Homeland actress, 42, and her Hannibal star husband, 46, were the picture-perfect couple as they held hands during a stroll in the park with sons Cyrus, 9, and Rowan, 3. The rare outing was a treat for fans, as the household usually maintains a low key and very private lifestyle.

Keeping her fashionista reputation alive, Claire was a sight to behold in her sherpa-lined tan jacket featuring light embroidery. She paired the sophisticated yet casual look with a set of designer denim and thick-heeled tan boots. Her trademark blonde tresses were swept to the side, as she opted for minimal makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Hugh, meanwhile, kept it casual as well in his grey sweater, blue jeans and fresh set of sneakers.

Clair and Hugh met in 2006 on the set of their movie, Evening. A year later, they announced their engagement and married in a private ceremony in France. Their star-crossed romance came shortly after Claire made headlines for her affair with Billy Crudup, who left his pregnant wife Mary-Louise Parker at the time. The pair would date for two years before calling it off.

“That was a scary thing,” Claire said of the scandal to Howard Stern in 2015. “That was really hard. I didn’t know how to not do that. I was just in love with him and needed to explore that, and I was 24 … I didn’t quite know what those consequences would be … But it’s O.K … I went through it.” Claire had spoken out about the affair before: “That was a choice I made to fall in love,” she told BlackBook in 2009. “It’s unpleasant to be cast in such an unflattering role, but I just had to remain steadfast.”

Mary-Louise has claimed in the past that she ended up raising the son shares with Billy on her own. She detailed the experience and other romances in her life in the 2015 tell-all memoir Dear Mr. You.