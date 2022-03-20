See Pics

Claire Danes & Husband Hugh Dancy Hold Hands As They Take Kids Cyrus, 9, & Rowan, 3, To Park

Claire Danes
BrosNYC/Backgrid
Claire Danes 'The Howard Stern Show', New York, USA - 18 Apr 2018
New York City, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy hold hands during a rare outing with their family in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood. The couple was spotted out and about with Hugh Dancy’s parents, Jonathan and Sarah. Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are a bit of a rarity in Hollywood: After meeting in 2007, the two have enjoyed a long relationship-turned-marriage and are mom and dad to two children, Cyrus and Rowan. On top of that, the pair seems to genuinely still enjoy one another, and it looks like they will continue to do so for many years to come. Pictured: Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy BACKGRID USA 19 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Claire Danes 'A Kid Like Jake' premiere, Sundance Film Festival, Park City, USA - 23 Jan 2018
Claire Danes 2018 Sundance Film Festival - "A Kid Like Jake" Portrait Session, Park City, USA - 21 Jan 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
The ‘Homeland’ actress and her family enjoyed a fun-filled day out in the Big Apple. See the rare photos here!

A family affair! Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy were spotted on a Big Apple outing with their two kids on Saturday (March 19). The Homeland actress, 42, and her Hannibal star husband, 46, were the picture-perfect couple as they held hands during a stroll in the park with sons Cyrus, 9, and Rowan, 3. The rare outing was a treat for fans, as the household usually maintains a low key and very private lifestyle.

Claire Danes
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy takes a stroll in New York in March 2022. (BrosNYC/Backgrid)

Keeping her fashionista reputation alive, Claire was a sight to behold in her sherpa-lined tan jacket featuring light embroidery. She paired the sophisticated yet casual look with a set of designer denim and thick-heeled tan boots. Her trademark blonde tresses were swept to the side, as she opted for minimal makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Hugh, meanwhile, kept it casual as well in his grey sweater, blue jeans and fresh set of sneakers.

Clair and Hugh met in 2006 on the set of their movie, Evening. A year later, they announced their engagement and married in a private ceremony in France. Their star-crossed romance came shortly after Claire made headlines for her affair with Billy Crudup, who left his pregnant wife Mary-Louise Parker at the time. The pair would date for two years before calling it off.

“That was a scary thing,” Claire said of the scandal to Howard Stern in 2015. “That was really hard. I didn’t know how to not do that. I was just in love with him and needed to explore that, and I was 24 … I didn’t quite know what those consequences would be … But it’s O.K … I went through it.” Claire had spoken out about the affair before: “That was a choice I made to fall in love,” she told BlackBook in 2009. “It’s unpleasant to be cast in such an unflattering role, but I just had to remain steadfast.”

Mary-Louise has claimed in the past that she ended up raising the son shares with Billy on her own. She detailed the experience and other romances in her life in the 2015 tell-all memoir Dear Mr. You.

 