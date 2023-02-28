Pregnant Claire Danes Hugs ‘Homeland’ Co-Star Damian Lewis In Cute Reunion 9 Years After His Exit From Show

Reunited and it feels so good! Claire Danes, 43, embraced her former Homeland co-star Damian Lewis, 52, at the premiere of his new TV show, A Spy Among Friends, in New York City on February 27. The adorable reunion took place almost 10 years after Damian left Homeland when his character Nicholas Brody was killed off after three seasons. Claire, meanwhile, stuck around for all eight seasons as Carrie Mathison, but the show was never the same after Damian’s exit.

Claire and Damian had the biggest smiles on their faces when they reunited. Claire, who is currently pregnant with her third child, gave her former co-star a big hug on the red carpet. The Fleishman is in Trouble star wore a striped black jumpsuit that covered up her growing baby bump. Damian, who is the lead role in his new British espionage series, looked handsome in a gray suit and a black V-neck shirt.

Since Homeland ended in 2020, Claire’s been focused on expanding her family with her husband Hugh Dancy. The couple are already parents to Cyrus, 10, and Rowan, 4, and they announced that they’re expecting their third child together on January 8. A few days later, Claire revealed to Access Hollywood on the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet that this third pregnancy was “not intentional.”

Still, Claire admitted in the interview that she and Hugh, 47, are “thrilled” about the pregnancy. The Emmy Award winning actress also confirmed at the time that they do not know the baby’s gender yet. Claire’s been married to her husband, who is also an actor, since 2009. They met on the set of the 2007 drama film Evening, and have been happily in love ever since.