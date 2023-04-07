Pregnant Claire Danes, 43, Shows Off Growing Bump On Casual Stroll In NYC: Photos

Claire Danes looked fabulous when she put her baby bump on full display in a skintight floral midi dress while on a walk in New York City on April 6. The 43-year-old is pregnant with her third child with her husband Hugh Dancy.

For the outing, Claire embraced the spring season when she wore a fitted black midi dress covered in light red flowers. She topped her look off with a blue denim jacket, a Books of Wonder tote bag, and a pair of gray Birkenstock sandals. The actress went completely makeup-free and had her strawberry blonde bob down and straight while parted to the side.

Claire has been flaunting her baby bump a lot lately and aside from this look, she recently attended the premiere of her former Homeland co-star, Damian Lewis‘s, new TV show, A Spy Among Friends. For the event, Claire rocked a baggy black striped jumpsuit with a wrap across the bodice that covered up her bump. She styled the silky straight-leg one-piece with a pair of black leather booties.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from Claire was at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards when she wore a stunning white Giambattista Valli Fall 2022 Haute Couture gown. The sleeveless dress featured crystal straps and a pink satin bow across her chest with a keyhole cutout beneath. The rest of the dress featured floral applique and crisscross stitching while the hem of the gown featured fluffy white feathers. She accessorized her red carpet look with Cartier High Jewelry and white Jimmy Choo Alva platform heels.

Claire and Hugh announced on January 8 that they were expecting their third child. The couple already shares two boys together – Cyrus Michael Christopher born in 2012 and Rowan, born in 2018.