‘AGT’ Exclusive Preview: Aerial Artists Duo Desire Wow Sofia Vergara With Their Audition

Aerial acts are always fan favorites on America’s Got Talent. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 11 episode, Duo Desire teams up for one incredible aerial performance. Before they begin, Sofia Vergara puts her hand on Simon Cowell’s arm in anticipation. She’s excited and a bit nervous!

Jilliana Sophia Bazhenova begins by catapulting into the air via her aerial straps, and she’s soon followed by her partner, Denis Bazhenov. The crowd cheers for Duo Desire as they show off their amazing aerial skills. You can’t take your eyes off of them. You follow them as they spin around the stage.

Sofia has her hands in the air and screams as she watches what Duo Desire can do. Host Terry Crews screams from the side of the stage. Duo Desire certainly has everyone’s attention right now1

Duo Desire is one of the latest acts to audition in the newest episode. Let It Happen, 40 Pounds, MOS, Presley & Taylor, Andrew Stanton, and more will be performing in the sixth round of auditions in hopes of moving on to the next round of season 18.

Sofia and Heidi Klum still have to hand out their Golden Buzzers, so Duo Desire could have one of those to look forward to after their performance. Each judge and Terry have a Golden Buzzer to give to a lucky act, and it means a guaranteed spot in the live shows.

So far, Murmuration, Chioma and The Atlanta Drum Academy, and Putri Ariani have gotten Golden Buzzers from Howie Mandel, Terry, and Simon. The Mzansi Youth Choir made history by earning the first-ever Extra Golden Buzzer in AGT history.

Duo Desire and the rest of the acts are competing for the coveted $1 million prize. Following several rounds of auditions, America’s Got Talent will then kick off 6 weeks of live shows at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium beginning August 22. Results shows will then air on Wednesdays. America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.