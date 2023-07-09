Kyle Richards Hangs Out With Morgan Wade After Shutting Down Dating Rumors: Photos

Kyle Richards, 54, may have denied a romance with country singer Morgan Wade, 28, but that doesn’t mean the pair can’t hang out! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was spotted in Los Angeles with the “Wilder Days” hitmaker on Sunday, July 8, as seen in photos here via Page Six. Rocking a black sweatshirt and ripped jeans, Kyle looked as gorgeous as ever, while Morgan kept a low-profile in a hoodie, baseball cap and dark sunglasses.

The outing comes a day after the “Halloween Kills” star broke her silence on the rumors of an affair with Morgan, which came amid her separation from Mauricio Umansky, 53. “We are very good friends,” Kyle said to paparazzi, per Page Six. When asked if the news about a romance between her and Morgan was “just a rumor,” Kyle affirmatively answered, “yes.”

The answer came a day after Kyle was singing a bit of a different tune, as she said she was “not single” but then said she was “not going to answer” whether or not she was “dating” Morgan.

Social media has been buzzing with wild rumors about the mother-of-four and the country star, suggesting that their relationship might be more than just friendship. This speculation has been fueled by the women’s frequent and seemingly extensive travels together. In addition, keen-eyed fans have noticed that the pair have identical heart tattoos, adding more fuel to the fire.

When asked about the body art, Kyle responded, “She’s not the only one I have matching tattoos with.” The raven-haired beauty admitted that she even has a matching tattoo with her former RHOBH co-star Teddy Mellencamp.

The Kyle/Morgan rumors began circulating even before news broke about Kyle and Mauricio’s separation, which they themselves addressed in a statement released on July 4th. Although they admitted to facing significant challenges throughout the year, Kyle and Mauricio firmly denied any plans of divorcing after being married for 27 years.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today…any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they wrote in a joint statement on Instagram. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” the parents of four also said.

The longtime couple also clarified that there was no cheating during their relationship. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” they continued. “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please don’t create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”