Stylist Approved: How To Curl Hair With a Flat Iron

Image Credit: Sklo Studio / Shutterstock

If you’re overwhelmed by all the hair styling tools you can use to curl your hair, it’s time to enjoy the versatility a flat iron can provide. Curling your hair with a flat iron is surprisingly simple — all it takes is a bit of practice and a few tips and tricks from professionals.

In this blog, we’ll show you step-by-step instructions on how to curl your hair with a flat iron and some tips from stylists that will help you get the perfect curls every time. We’ll also discuss the different types of flat irons and how to choose the best one for your hair type. By the time you’re done reading, you’ll be a pro at styling your hair with a flat iron, and will be equipped to start achieving fabulous looks in no time!

Finding the Right Flat Iron

The size of your flat iron will depend on how tight you want your curls to be. For larger, looser curls, it is best to use a larger-sized flat iron. For tighter, more corkscrew-like curls, use a smaller-sized tool. All flat irons come with adjustable heat settings to choose the best temperature for your hair type. If you have thick or coarse hair, you may need to use a higher heat setting than someone with thin or fine hair. Flat irons come with different features, such as titanium plates or tourmaline technology that helps to protect and nourish the hair during styling. If you plan on using your flat iron regularly, investing in one with these features is best, as they will help keep your hair looking and feeling healthy.

Preparing Your Hair

Before using a flat iron to curl your hair, it’s important to ensure your locks are clean and completely dry first. Trying to curl wet or damp strands could lead to damage and breakage. After your hair is dry, the next step is to split it into small enough sections for you to work with easily. This will ensure that each section gets even heat all the way through when curling. Before styling your hair with any hot tool, apply a hair moisturizer or heat-protectant product all over your hair first. This will help guard against heat damage that can dry out your hair over time, and will also help keep your style in place long after curling with a flat iron.

Curling With a Flat Iron

Start by taking one section of your hair and clamping the flat iron at the top where you want the curl to begin (close to the roots). Then, twist the wrist down towards the ends of the strand while keeping the flat iron in place until it reaches the end of the strand where you want the curl to stop (about mid-shaft). You should also remember that if you want tighter curls, you should pull downwards more quickly than looser curls which will require slower motion going downwards with the tool. Additionally, flipping your wrist outwards instead of downwards can create more of an “S” shaped wave than traditional curls. Once you reach the end of each strand, hold it in place for about 5 seconds before releasing your hair from the clamp of the flat iron. Doing this will help ensure each curl maintains its shape throughout the style.

Finishing Touches

Once you’ve finished curling all of your strands, separate each curl into smaller sections for an even softer and more natural aesthetic. To finish off your style and add extra definition and texture to each curl, run some lightweight oil, hair moisturizer, or leave-in conditioner through each strand, focusing on the roots at least once throughout your style process. This step will also help your hair maintain moisture, which is essential when styling with heat. Last but not least, use a setting spray all over your hair and leave it alone for several minutes before finishing touch-ups where necessary. This help to lock in every curl so they don’t become messy or unruly throughout the day or night.

Conclusion

Curls are a fun and easy way to add extra texture and volume to your style, and with the right flat iron and guidance, you can achieve great-looking curls in no time. Using a flat iron to curl your hair is a great way to change up your look, and with some practice and the easy-to-follow tips from this blog, you can be a pro at curling your hair with a flat iron in no time. You’ll be rocking your curls all day with the right products and a few practice runs.