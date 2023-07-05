‘LA Fire & Rescue’ Exclusive Preview: Captain Baumann Races To A Patient In Cardiac Arrest

The real-life Chicago Fire continues to be heroes for the Los Angeles area. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 5 episode of LA Fire & Rescue, Captain Dave Baumann and his crew are dispatched to a patient in cardiac arrest.

“It doesn’t get any worse than that. Some patients are viable. Some patients aren’t,” Captain Baumann says. With cardiac arrest, the patient has no pulse and isn’t breathing, so time is of the essence.

The helicopter heads to the scene so the patient can be transported to the hospital quickly. When they arrive, Captain Baumann gets a rundown of the situation as the patient is assessed. The air squad then loads the patient onto the chopper.

“We’re a full paramedic unit. We have all the capabilities to defibrillate him, push cardiac medication, whatever needs to be done to sustain life,” Captain Baumann says about the Air Ops crew.

Captains Baumann and Johnny Gray III are part of the Air Ops crew known as the “Angels in the Sky.” This group responds to high-stakes distress calls and helps transport urgent patients from hard-to-reach locations.

The official synopsis for the July 7 episode reads, “The lifeguards of the LA County Fire Department join forces with the specialized Air Ops team on a dramatic rescue during the Malibu triathlon; Watts Station 16 shows how much they value caring for their community.”

LA Fire & Rescue comes from the producers of Chicago Fire. The docuseries offers unprecedented access to the inner workings of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Responsible for protecting the lives and property of four million residents living in 59 cities across Los Angeles County, the LACoFD’s 2,300 square miles of service is unlike any other in the United States. From helicopter mountain rescues and lifeguard beach SOS to fireboats, hazmat units, and California’s raging wildfires, the department does it all.

LA Fire & Rescue airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.