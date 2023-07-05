Jennifer Lopez Rocks Daisy Dukes On Family Day With Ben Affleck & Their Kids In The Hamptons

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, spent some time outdoors on the Fourth of July. The couple, who tied the knot in July 2022, were photographed spending time at a park in the Hamptons for the holiday. Jen rocked a pair of daisy duke jean shorts, paired with a tight white tank-top and long-sleeved, linen shirt tied around her waist. She paired the look with sneakers, allowing her to hit the pickleball court with Ben.

Meanwhile, Ben still showed his sporty side, despite wearing jeans and a polo for the outing. He got active on the court with Jen, as well as his 11-year-old son, Samuel, who he shares with ex, Jennifer Garner. By the end of the game, Ben was drenched in sweat, leaving his shirt two different colors.

Jen G. and Ben’s eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, 17, was also photographed on the outing, wearing a summery white dress and baseball cap. The teenager is looking more and more like her famous mom every day! Also with the family was Emme Muniz, 15, one of the twins who Jen shares with her ex, Marc Anthony. Emme showed off their love for Green Day in a band t-shirt for the day out. Ben’s middle child, Seraphina, 14, and Jen’s son, Max, 15, were not pictured.

It’s been quite a fun-filled weekend in the Hamptons for this crew. Jen, Ben and Violet spent July 3 at an exclusive, star-studded party, which was hosted by Michael Rubin. The group also appeared to spend some time by the pool, as Jen posted various photos of herself lounging poolside in a plunging peach swimsuit.

Jen and Ben tied the knot in 2022, just over a year after they started dating. The pair was previously engaged in the early 2000s, but ended things in 2004 and went on to marry other people. Now, they’re happily back together and have blended their families together. Earlier this year, Ben and Jen began to put down roots when they purchased a $60 million home in Beverly Hills, as well.