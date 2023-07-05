Gwen Stefani Rocks Red & White Striped Swimsuit For July 4th On A Boat With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani shared photos from her July 4th celebrations with Blake Shelton on Instagram. The singer got into the patriotic spirit, wearing a red and white striped swimsuit, which she paired with frayed jean shorts. Blake and Gwen took a boat out on the water to soak up the sun for the holiday. Gwen had her hair pulled back into a messy bun and wore layers of necklaces to accessorize her summery look. Meanwhile, Blake got into major summer mode with his boat day look, rocking a colorful Hawaiian shirt.

It appears the fun didn’t end with the daytime boat trip, though. In another Instagram video, Gwen showed off more footage from the celebrations, which looked like they took place at the pool. Gwen changed into a strapless bikini, which was embellished with floral designs. She also protected her face from the sun with a straw hat that had an American Flag design underneath.

The fun continued with a beer tasting, and Blake got in on the fun, too. Blake changed into a lime green Hawaiian shirt for the occasion, continuing with his trend from earlier. In addition to the beer chugging footage, the video also showed off the July 4th decorations at the house. The decor included American Flags adorning a table of food, as well as crosses designed with the stars and stripes.

On July 3, Blake and Gwen celebrated their two year wedding anniversary. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Gwen documented the anniversary with an Instagram post, where she showed off photos from the wedding day, as well other behind-the-scenes looks at the pair’s relationship.

Blake also commemorated the occasion with a social media post. “Every day has been the best day since I met you,” he wrote, alongside a photo of him and Gwen kissing at their wedding. Blake and Gwen started dating in the fall of 2015 after their respective divorces from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale. The country singer proposed in October 2020, less than eight months before the wedding.