Beyonce Slays In Denim Crop Top & Matching Jeans As She Hits Paris With JAY-Z On Tour

Beyonce made sure to enjoy all that Europe had to offer amidst her Renaissance World Tour the past few months. On June 29, she took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her recent trip overseas. In most of the shots, she donned a denim crop top, paired with matching jeans. The plunging ensemble was embellished at the bottom of the shirt, as well as in the mid-thigh region of the jeans, which had a leg cutout.

Bey was absolutely glowing as she posed for photos in the look, which was paired with sunglasses and red lipstick. She struck a series of poses, and even showed off her goofy side at one point, as she pretended to chow down on a croissant. The final pic in the series of photos was a much different vibe, as she went make-up free and dressed down in sweats. In the shot, she cozied up to her husband, JAY-Z, who was also in comfy clothes. Jay kissed Bey’s forehead as she smiled for the camera.

The photos appear to have been taken in Paris, which was just one stop on the European leg of Beyonce’s tour. The tour kicked off on May 10, and saw the singer hit various countries throughout Europe in a two-month span. She wrapped the European shows on June 28 and will now head back to North America for the next leg of shows from July 8 until Sept. 27.

Luckily, Beyonce’s family has been able to be by her side amidst the busy summer schedule. JAY-Z has been seen at many of the shows, and the pair’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, 11, has even been joining mom onstage most nights. Blue is clearly following in her famous parents’ footsteps when it comes to entertaining, and she’s shown off her dance moves onstage night after night. Plus, Bey and Jay’s twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, 6, have been in the audience to watch, as well.

While in Europe, Beyonce and JAY-Z have also been making time for date nights. They attended Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton show in Paris earlier this month. They were also photographed enjoying a day on a boat in Italy at one point, as well.