‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Wears Floral Dress In New Selfie After Weight Loss

Tammy Slaton is continuing to impress fans with her weight loss journey. On June 27, she took to Instagram to share a new selfie of herself. In the pic, she wore a white, summery dress with floral design throughout. As we’ve seen in recent photos of the 1000-Lb. Sisters star, she was standing on her own and breathing without help from oxygen. Fans flooded the comments section of Tammy’s post with compliments about how proud they are that she’s been keeping up her weight loss.

Fans have been getting to know Tammy and her sister, Amy Slaton, since 1000-Lb. Sisters premiered in 2020. The reality star’s ups and downs with weight loss have been documented on the show. In 2022, Tammy entered rehab after being placed in a medically-induced coma because she stopped breathing. She had reached 717 pounds, her heaviest weight, at the time.

In the rehab center, Tammy worked on dropping to 550 pounds so she could qualify for weight loss surgery. She wound up dropping to 534.7 pounds, and had bariatric surgery in the summer of 2022. After taking nearly a full year away from social media, Tammy returned to Instagram in April 2023 to show off the first look at her weight loss in a series of photos.

The most recent season of 1000-Lb. Sisters aired earlier this year from January to March. It documented Tammy’s near-death experience, as well as the surgery and aftermath. The season ended following Tammy’s engagement to Caleb Willingham. The two went on to tie the knot in Nov. 2022, but split just months later.

In an interview with PEOPLE earlier this month, Tammy confirmed that she’s feeling “great” after her weight loss. “I’m thankful to be alive and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am,” Tammy gushed. She also confirmed that she now only uses her oxygen and BiPap machine at night. A fifth season of 1000-Lb Sisters has not been confirmed by TLC at this time.