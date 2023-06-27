Pierce Brosnan Is Joined By His Look-Alike Sons For ‘The Out-Laws’ Premiere: Photo

Pierce Brosnan and his sons Dylan and Paris all looked fantastic as they walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie The Out-Laws on Monday, June 26. The actor, 70, looked excited to share the red carpet-experience with both of his sons, who look so much like him.

Pierce popped while standing next to his sons. While Paris and Dylan went for dark outfits, the Tomorrow Never Dies star rocked a pale blue suit over a white shirt, and completed the look with a pair of gray loafers. Dylan, 26, sported a navy blue, checkered suit, with a black tie. Paris, 22, wore a leather jacket over a black button-down and matching pants, and a pair of sneakers. Paris also shared a few shots from the premiere on his Instagram, including a shot of him with a ladyfriend, and a photo of his dad and brother sitting at a booth, in what seems to be a club.

The Out-Laws will premiere on Netflix on July 7. The action comedy also boasts other stars like Ellen Barkin, Adam Devine, and Nina Dobrev, besides Pierce. The former James Bond also shared that it’s sure to be enjoyable to all of his fans. “It’s a good one! You’ll have a laugh … great work all round,” he wrote on Instagram on June 22.

Pierce clearly shares a close bond with his sons. The World Is Not Enough actor has been spotted out and about spending lots of quality time with his boys, like when he was spotted with Paris, as they rocked fashionable outfits in France, earlier in June.

Dylan and Paris are the youngest of Pierce’s five kids. Dylan is a musician, known for his work in the band Raspberry Blonde, while his younger brother has been modeling and making waves in the fashion world. They’re his only kids with his second wife Keely Shaye Smith. Pierce also has three older children from his marriage to his late wife Cassandra Harris. Pierce is also a grandfather to four children.