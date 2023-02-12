Pierce Brosnan & Wife Keely Shaye Smith Step Out For Dinner With Youngest Son: Photos

Pierce Brosnan, 69, and his wife Keely Shaye Smith, 59, looked fashionable and content during their latest dinner outing. The lovebirds stepped out to enjoy a meal at Nobu restaurant with who appeared to be their son Paris Brosnan, 21. The doting mom wore a long animal print coat with black leggings and black sneakers while the doting dad wore a black coat, black pants, black boots, and a matching hat.

Paris also looked great in a tan jacket, jeans, and dark brown and white sneakers. He also wore a black backwards baseball cap that his dark hair peeked through. All three of them flashed smiles as they strolled by cameras capturing them outside the location.

Pierce, Keely, and Paris’ new dinner outing comes after Pierce and Keely were seen going on a romantic lunch date back in Nov. They were on a getaway in Paris, France and looked just as stylish as they did in their recent outing. Pierce wore a dark blue blazer, black pants, matching sneakers, and a black beret, while Keely showed off a leopard print dress, black flats, and a light tan scarf.

Pierce and Keely’s sweet outings are rare, but when they are seen together, they always appear to be content and in love. The couple married in 2001 and also share son Dylan Brosnan, 26. Pierce has three additional children from his previous marriage to his late wife Cassandra Harris. They include Christopher Brosnan and the late Charlotte Brosnan, who he adopted during the marriage, and Sean Brosnan, who is their youngest child together.

In addition to being a dad, Pierce is a grandfather. He welcomed his fourth grandchild in Nov., when his son Sean welcomed baby boy Jaxxon Elijah. He announced the happy news in an Instagram post that included adorable photos of the bundle of joy. “Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan, born 3:06pm 11/12/22… all good blessings to you my dearest grandson, welcome. Congratulations my darling Sean, Sanja and Marley. Peace be with you,” he wrote in the caption.