Pierce Brosnan Celebrates The Birth Of His Fourth Grandchild: Meet Baby Jaxxon Elija & See Photos

Pierce Brosnan officially became a grandpa for the fourth time on Nov. 12, when his son Sean Brosnan welcomed a baby boy named Jaxxon Elijah.

November 18, 2022 12:13PM EST
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Pierce Brosnan‘s family keeps growing! The Black Adam star, 69, welcomed his fourth grandchild, a baby boy named Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan on November 12. Pierce celebrated on Instagram by sharing two photos of baby Jaxxon, who is Pierce’s son Sean Brosnan‘s second child. “Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan, born 3:06pm 11/12/22… all good blessings to you my dearest grandson, welcome,” Pierce wrote alongside the adorable snapshots of the newborn. “Congratulations my darling Sean, Sanja and Marley. Peace be with you,” he added.

Pierce’s son Sean and his wife Sanja Banic also have a 7-year-old daughter named Marley May. Pierce’s other two grandchildren are Isabella, 24 and Lucas, 17. Their mom is Pierce’s daughter Charlotte, who tragically passed away in 2013 at age 41. At the time of her death, Charlotte was married to Alex Smith.

“On June 28 at 2 p.m., my darling daughter Charlotte Emily passed on to eternal life, having succumbed to ovarian cancer,” Pierce said in a statement to PEOPLE after his daughter died. “Charlotte fought her cancer with grace and humanity, courage and dignity. Our hearts are heavy with the loss of our beautiful dear girl. We pray for her and that the cure for this wretched disease will be close at hand soon. We thank everyone for their heartfelt condolences.”

Pierce Brosnan (Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Pierce has five children: three with his late wife, Cassandra Harris, and two with his current spouse, Keely Shaye Smith. Pierce is so grateful that his children have given him grandkids and he cherishes his role as a grandfather of now four! In 2017, the Mrs. Doubtfire actor gushed about his growing family on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

“It’s just such a joy to be a grandparent. There is just something intoxicating about it and beautiful,” Pierce said. “There is something very special about it. I think it’s the timing of your life. You know that your passage in life is going through and you’ve brought up a son or daughter and now you have a [grandchild], and you’re looking at the clock.”

