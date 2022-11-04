Pierce Brosnan Rocks Beret On Romantic Lunch Date With Wife Keely Shaye Smith: Photos

Pierce Brosnan has seen an incredible resurgence in his career lately and he certainly seems to be enjoying it! The dashing 69-year-old Irish actor, who joined the DC Universe recently with Black Adam, was spotted taking a break from his busy schedule to enjoy a European getaway with his wife Keely Shaye Smith. The picture-perfect couple, who have been married for 21 years, enjoyed a romantic lunch date in Paris.

Rocking a black beret and sunglasses, the James Bond actor looked dashing in his sophisticated ensemble. With a suit jacket and ascot to boot, he certainly looked like he was about to order a martini, shaken not stirred. Keely, meanwhile, looked like a billion bucks in her animal-print dress and white fur scarf.

Before he donned his superhero suit for the Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson-vehicle Black Adam, Pierce played a monarch in 2022’s The King’s Daughter as King Louis XIV and in 2021’s reimagining of Cinderella as King Rowan alongside Camila Cabello. Looking forward, he already has five huge productions on the burner, according to his IMDB, including his portrayal of Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw in Not Bloody Likely.

Meanwhile, Pierce and Keely, who retired from her acting to pursue journalism, share two adult children together, Dylan Brosnan and Paris Brosnan. The Remington Steele star also has three children from his previous marriage to Australian actress Cassandra Harris. The pair welcomed son Sean Brosnan in 1983 and Pierce had adopted Cassandra’s two children, Christopher and Charlotte, from a previous marriage before she passed from ovarian cancer at the age of 43 in 1991.

It’s clear to fans that Pierce enjoys being the patriarch of such a large brood. “I cherish family very much,” he told Gentleman’s Journal in 2021. “I cherish being a father. I did not grow up with a father figure or with a solid family. There was deep fracture, a certain isolation and an aloneness which wielded the wonderful power of my imagination. I had to get by on my own sensing and intuition. So I value and love the family.”