Pierce Brosnan & Lookalike Son Paris, 22, Are Spotted Together In France: Photos

Pierce Brosnan, 70, spent some quality time with his son Paris, 22, in France this week. The actor and the model were photographed hanging out on a balcony of a location and walking in the streets as they laughed and appeared relaxed together. They both wore casual and fashionable outfits for both outings and showed off their lookalike features.

During their balcony hangout, Pierce rocked a white T-shirt and black jeans while Paris rocked a gray graphic T-shirt and light blue jeans. The latter also wore black boots and a white backwards baseball cap. At one point, he wrapped one arm around his dad and smiled as the doting parent held his arm with his hands.

During their stroll, the father and son opted for more fancy looks. Pierce wore a black button-down long-sleeved top over a dark shirt, black pants, and black shoes. He also added sunglasses to his look. Paris wore a black patterned button-down long-sleeved top, jeans, and black boots.

Pierce and Paris’ latest outings come around the same time Paris took to Instagram to share photos of him and his dad in Florence. They also come a few months after Pierce was spotted with Paris’ mom, Keely Shaye Smith, whom he’s been married to since 2001. The lovebirds were supporting model Paulina Porizkova at her book signing in Malibu, CA, when they were photographed walking outside. They both wore black outfits, including a short-sleeved top and jeans for him, and a long dress with half sleeves for her. He also wore matching sneakers and she wore matching flat shoes.

The month before, they were also seen with Paris. They all went out to dinner together at the popular Nobu restaurant and were seen walking near a bunch of cars outside the location. Pierce looked especially stylish in an all black look that included a hat.

In addition to Paris, Pierce is the father of four other children, including his late daughter Charlotte, who passed away in 2013, and sons Christopher, 5o, and Sean, 39, who he shared with late ex-wife Cassandra Harris, and Dylan Brosnan, 26, whom he shares with Keely.