Riley Keough Cradles Her Baby Girl, Elvis’ Great-Granddaughter, On Family Outing With Husband: Photos

Riley Keough, 34, spent what appeared to be a relaxing Sunday afternoon with her baby daughter and husband Ben Smith-Petersen, 31, in Calabasas, CA. The daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley was photographed cradling her bundle of joy while wearing a casual outfit that included a white T-shirt, tan pants, brown sandals, and a straw sun hat, during the outing. Ben wore a white T-shirt, brown pants, blue shoes, and a black baseball cap.

The family of three sat down at an outdoor table and enjoyed drinks at one point. They also reportedly made their way inside a grocery store to grab food. Elvis Presley‘s great-granddaughter, whose name has yet to be confirmed, wore her own summery outfit along with blue sandals.

Riley and Ben’s latest outing with their daughter comes a few months after they were seen out and about at Erewhon Market in Calabasas. Ben carried a brown bag of things they purchased while Riley carried a food container and drink during the outing. The proud parents were all smiles as they enjoyed the family time together.

When Riley’s not making headlines for her family outings, she’s doing so for recently becoming the sole trustee of her mom’s estate. The actress was reportedly in a battle with her grandmother Priscilla Presley over who would get what in the estate after Lisa Marie’s unexpected passing in Jan., but a settlement was eventually reached. The former wife of Elvis made a public statement about the results of the trust and said she was happy with the way it turned out.

“My daughter’s passing was both devastating and heartbreaking. We have learned that the fans realize that we are ‘Just a Family,’” Priscilla wrote, seemingly alluding to the reported drama that happened over the estate, in a filed declaration that PEOPLE obtained. “Elvis would be proud and his and Lisa’s wishes are what are most important to all of us. My granddaughter, through her counsel, along with my team worked diligently and tirelessly to resolve all misunderstandings as a family.”