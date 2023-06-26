Riley Keough Cradles Her Baby Girl, Elvis’ Great-Granddaughter, On Family Outing With Husband: Photos

The daughter of Lisa Marie Presley wore a casual outfit and a sun hat as she spent time with her family in Calabasas, CA over the weekend.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 26, 2023 6:52PM EDT
Riley Keough, Ben Smith-Petersen, Daughter
View gallery
Riley Keough - 'Zola' Deadline Sundance Studio presented by Hyundai, Day 1, Park City, USA - 24 Jan 2020
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE*  - The Girlfriend Experience actress Riley Keough was out having a nice lunch with her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, and her baby at Erewhon in Calabasas. They ate outside with the kid, and then they went shopping afterward with the target of a full family day. Riley has recently been dealing with the family trust. Pictured: Riley Keough BACKGRID USA 25 JUNE 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: CALM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Riley Keough vows to move to Australia and quit Hollywood! Riley announced she is considering moving to Australia with her Australian husband of eight years, Ben Smith-Petersen as she is seen having lunch with him in Calabasas. Pictured: Riley Keough, Ben Smith-Petersen BACKGRID USA 2 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: CALM / BACKGRID

Riley Keough, 34, spent what appeared to be a relaxing Sunday afternoon with her baby daughter and husband Ben Smith-Petersen, 31, in Calabasas, CA. The daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley was photographed cradling her bundle of joy while wearing a casual outfit that included a white T-shirt, tan pants, brown sandals, and a straw sun hat, during the outing. Ben wore a white T-shirt, brown pants, blue shoes, and a black baseball cap.

Riley Keough, Ben Smith-Petersen, Daughter
Riley and Ben with their daughter during their recent outing. (CALM / BACKGRID)

The family of three sat down at an outdoor table and enjoyed drinks at one point. They also reportedly made their way inside a grocery store to grab food. Elvis Presley‘s great-granddaughter, whose name has yet to be confirmed, wore her own summery outfit along with blue sandals.

Riley Keough, Daughter
Riley and her daughter. (CALM / BACKGRID)

Riley and Ben’s latest outing with their daughter comes a few months after they were seen out and about at Erewhon Market in Calabasas. Ben carried a brown bag of things they purchased while Riley carried a food container and drink during the outing. The proud parents were all smiles as they enjoyed the family time together.

When Riley’s not making headlines for her family outings, she’s doing so for recently becoming the sole trustee of her mom’s estate. The actress was reportedly in a battle with her grandmother Priscilla Presley over who would get what in the estate after Lisa Marie’s unexpected passing in Jan., but a settlement was eventually reached. The former wife of Elvis made a public statement about the results of the trust and said she was happy with the way it turned out.

“My daughter’s passing was both devastating and heartbreaking. We have learned that the fans realize that we are ‘Just a Family,’” Priscilla wrote, seemingly alluding to the reported drama that happened over the estate, in a filed declaration that PEOPLE obtained. “Elvis would be proud and his and Lisa’s wishes are what are most important to all of us. My granddaughter, through her counsel, along with my team worked diligently and tirelessly to resolve all misunderstandings as a family.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad