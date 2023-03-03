Riley Keough & Ben Smith-Petersen Take Daughter Out Amid Estate Drama With Priscilla: Photos

Riley Keough's family outing came on the same day her brand new series, 'Daisy Jones & The Six', premiered on Prime Video.

March 3, 2023 7:27PM EST
Riley Keough family
Riley Keough - 'Zola' Deadline Sundance Studio presented by Hyundai, Day 1, Park City, USA - 24 Jan 2020
Calabasas, CA - Riley Keough enjoys her beverage after grabbing a quick bite with her family at Erewhon Market in Calabasas. Pictured: Riley Keough, Ben Smith-Petersen BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Actress Riley Keough arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City. Pictured: Riley Keough BACKGRID USA 1 MARCH 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BUZZIPPER / LA.GOSSIPTV / BACKGRID

Riley Keough was photographed stepping out for a rare public appearance with her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, and their daughter in Los Angeles on March 3. The trio was seen walking out of Erewhon Market in Calabasas, Calif. with some recent purchases in their hand. Ben, 31, held their precious daughter — who was born secretly in 2022 and whose name is not known — on his right hip and carried a paper shopping bag with his left arm. Meanwhile, Riley, 33, sipped on a drink and held a box of leftovers alongside her husband of seven years.

Riley Keough family
Riley Keough’s husband. Ben Smith-Petersen, held their baby daughter while out in Los Angeles on March 3, 2023 (Photo: BUZZIPPER / LA.GOSSIPTV / BACKGRID)

Each member of the adorable family was dressed in some sort of blue. The daughter of late singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough looked adorable in loose-fitting, wide-leg denim overalls she wore with a white t-shirt underneath and brown loafers. The stuntman donned blue jeans and a graphic white tee, and their daughter looked precious in a blue dress matched with a white sweater.

Riley Keough family
Riley Keough carried some leftovers after she grabbed a bite with her husband and daughter on March 3, 2023 (Photo: BUZZIPPER / LA.GOSSIPTV / BACKGRID)

Riley and Ben’s baby is the first great-grandchild of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, 77. Fans were not aware of her existence until the Daisy Jones & The Six star mentioned her in the eulogy she wrote for her mother’s funeral in January, which Ben read. “Thank you for showing me that love is the most important things in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me,” the heartfelt eulogy read. Riley was then photographed carrying her baby off of a plane in Los Angeles following her mother’s services on Jan. 23.

Riley is fairly private about her personal life, but the family outing came just days after she told Stephen Colbert she knew Ben would be her husband by their second date. “When I met my husband, he came out of the gas station on our second date and I thought, ‘I’m going to marry him and have kids with him,’” she admitted on the March 1 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “We didn’t even say, ‘I love you,’ yet.”

Riley, Ben, and their baby made their rare public appearance as Riley’s relationship with her grandmother, Priscilla, appears to be strained. Priscilla is contesting her late daughter’s will, which she had been removed from in 2016, by arguing that her signature looks “inconsistent”, per the Los Angeles Times.

“Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member. Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court. Riley and Priscilla aren’t communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers,” a person close to the family told Entertainment Tonight in January. “She is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this. Riley is very stressed at the moment and has been trying to keep a positive attitude and outlook ahead of her new series coming out.”

