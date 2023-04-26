Riley Keough Cradles Baby Daughter While Grocery Shopping With Her Husband

Daisy Jones & the Six actress Riley Keough, 33, and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen took their little daughter shopping with them during a recent grocery run in Los Angeles. In photos you can view below, the lookalike daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley sweetly held her baby girl while hitting a grocery store for a casual outing. She rocked a red baseball cap, navy printed leggings, and a gray pullover for the outing, and carried a beverage. Her daughter, whom the actress has only said was born “in 2022,” looked adorable in a little blue onesie as she was carried out of the store.

Riley’s hubby dressed down with a black tank top, gray shorts, and black sandals while walking alongside his famous wife. He carried food cartons and also wore a knee brace. The slice-of-life family outing comes amid a whirlwind year for Riley. Her mother, the only daughter of rock legend Elvis Presley, died suddenly in January after a “full cardiac arrest.” She was just 54, and unbeknownst to the public, a grandma.

Riley’s husband confirmed they had become parents when he read a letter written by the actress at the late singer’s memorial on January 22. “Thank you for showing me that love is the most important things in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me,” he read from the emotional letter during the service. Riley was also seen cradling the infant as she arrived in Memphis, Tennessee, ahead of the high-profile memorial.

She recently opened up about why she appreciates the everyday life moments like shopping. “I grew up with a family that was very much in the public eye, and my childhood was really intense in that way, especially in the ’90s and early 2000s,” she told Vanity Fair in March. “It was probably similar to what the Kardashian kids experience now—not being able to go out the front of buildings and having to sneak around and not being able to do…Just a lot of attention, not being able to do normal things. I really started to appreciate normal things in life—being able to go to the coffee shop and sit there.”