Adam Rich’s Cause Of Death Revealed 5 Months After Passing

Adam Rich, who was known for starring in the 1970s television series, Eight Is Enough, died at the age of 54 in Jan. and now his cause of death has been revealed. The actor sadly died from “effects of fentanyl,” according to a report from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office. The manner of the death was listed as an accident in the report, and it also confirmed that he died at his residence on Jan.7.

The cause of death information comes months after Adam’s rep, Danny Deraney, confirmed his death via a Twitter post. “Adam did not have an ounce of ego. He was unselfish and always looked out for those he cared about, which is why many people who grew up with him feel like part of their childhood gone, and sad today,” Deraney said in the emotional post, which included a photo of the late star when he was a child. “He really was America’s little brother.”

Shortly after Danny’s post went public, many fans expressed their devastation over his passing. From sharing memories of watching his show when they were younger, to complimenting his acting abilities, there was a plethora of love for him. The outpouring support seemed to prove what a lasting impact Adam left behind, which isn’t too surprising considering the success of Eight Is Enough.

Adam, who continued to act until the early 1990s, was first cast as the character of Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of eight siblings, on the popular series. It also starred Dick Van Patten and lasted for five seasons, starting in 1977. In addition to his rep and his fans, some of Adam’s former costars publicly spoke out after his death. One of them included Willie Aames, who played his brother on Eight Is Enough.

“This morning Winnie woke me with the heartbreaking news of Adam Rich’s passing. I’m gutted. Adam was more than a colleague. He was very much my only little brother. A lifelong friend,” Willie wrote in a Facebook post. “These last few years Adam had dreams of renewing his career. He was one of those kid actors that our generation will always remember. I can’t tell you how many parents have told me they named their first child ‘Nicolas’ after his ‘Eight Is Enough’ character. The diminishing fraternity of kids that grew up in the golden years of family television has lost another of our own. I will miss him deeply. Rest.”