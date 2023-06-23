Joe Biden’s Daughter Ashley & Granddaughter Naomi Stun At State Dinner: Photos

The president's family members looked like they had a blast as they welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House for a state dinner.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 23, 2023 9:17AM EDT
US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, during an arrival on the North Portico of the White House ahead of a state dinner in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Biden and Modi announced a series of defense and commercial deals designed to improve military and economic ties between their nations during a state visit today. Credit: Sarah Silbiger / Pool via CNP. 22 Jun 2023 Pictured: US President Joe Biden, right, and First Lady Jill Biden wait to greet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not pictured, during an arrival on the North Portico of the White House ahead of a state dinner in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Biden and Modi announced a series of defense and commercial deals designed to improve military and economic ties between their nations during a state visit today. Credit: Al Drago / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Sarah Silbiger - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA998886_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ms. Naomi Biden Neal (L) and Mr. Peter Neal (R) arrive to attend a state dinner in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 22 June 2023. President Biden hosts Indian Prime Minister Modi for state visit, Washington, USA - 22 Jun 2023
President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley and granddaughter Naomi were both gorgeous as they attended the state dinner with India on Thursday, June 22. Both women seemed like they were ready to have a great time while celebrating the bond that the U.S. shares with India. Each woman rocked a sparkling dress as they entered the party.

Naomi holds hands with her husband Peter Neal as they enter the state dinner with India. (Ting Shen/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Joe’s granddaughter Naomi, 29, sported a shimmering silver jumpsuit with sequins to the state dinner. She completed the look with a pair of matching heels and a clutch that went with it. Her husband, Peter Nealwent with a classic black tuxedo for the event.

Naomi’s aunt Ashley, 42, dazzled in a sequined, off-white dress. She also had a salmon pink cape that perfectly matched the dress. She accessorized with a pearl necklace. She smiled for photographers as she entered the state dinner. Ashley attended the event with Seema Sadanandan, who is the criminal justice director of the ACLU.

Ashley dazzles in an ivory gown at the state dinner. (Ting Shen/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

A handful of members of the president’s family attended the White House state dinner with India. Besides his granddaughter and daughter, Joe’s son Hunter Biden attended with his wife Melissa Cohen Bidenshortly after he reached a plea deal in his tax charges. Joe’s brother James Biden also came with his wife Sara. 

The state dinner came about seven months after Naomi attended another very special event at the White House: her wedding! She and Peter tied the knot on the South Lawn on November 19. Naomi has posted tons of gorgeous photos from their wedding day on her Instagram.

Joe and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed tons of guests, including celebrities and officials to the state dinner with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. On Thursday, the president posted a photo of himself and the first lady welcoming Modi to the White House ahead of the state dinner.

