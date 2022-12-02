Ashley Biden, 41, Slays In Blue Strapless Gown At Dad’s 1st State Dinner

The president's daughter looked absolutely gorgeous as she chatted with a pal at the White House State Dinner with France.

By:
December 2, 2022 12:24PM EST
ashley biden
View gallery
United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden welcome President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron of France to a State Dinner, in their honor, on the North Portico of the White House, in Washington, DC on Thursday, December 1, 2022 Credit: Cliff Owen / Pool via CNP Pictured: Joe Biden,Jill Biden,Emmanuel Macron Ref: SPL5507281 011222 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Ron Sachs/CNP / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights
Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington France, Washington, United States - 01 Dec 2022
Musician Jon Batiste arrives with his wife Suleika Jaouad for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington France, Washington, United States - 01 Dec 2022
Image Credit: Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley stunned as she arrived for the state dinner with France on Thursday, December 1. The first daughter, 41, rocked an eye-catching blue, strapless gown for the black tie event, which was held at the White House on the South Lawn. She looked ready to celebrate the momentous occasion, which marked a first for her dad, 80, and his presidency.

Ashley chats with a friend as she enters the state dinner. (Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock)

Ashley was seen speaking to her friend Elysia Beven in front of a doorway, with both American and French flags on its sides. Ashley’s blue dress may have been a nod to her father’s political party, or a reference to the shared color for both the United States and France, which represents vigilance and perseverance for the United States. Ashley also accessorized with a pearl necklace. Her pal sported a more grayish-blue dress with a silver design on it.

Ashley’s mom, First Lady Jill Bidenand dad hosted the evening at the White House, where they welcomed so many stars and officials, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte MacronAshley’s brother Hunter Biden was also in attendance for the special day. Joe Biden posted a video of himself with the French president and wrote about the two countries’ longstanding relationship. “Friends in times of triumph and of trial, France and the United States will meet the future just as we always have: undaunted by any challenge that lies ahead,” he tweeted.

Ashley looked beautiful in blue for the evening. (Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock)

While Ashley’s parents are regularly in the public eye, she typically keeps her personal life private. She was a former social worker and owns the American-made clothing company Livelihood. Even though she mostly kept to herself, save for campaigning for her dad on some occasions,  Ashley did speak about being more open and public in an interview with CNN in November. “I finally feel like I’m in a place where I really know who I am, I know my worth, I know my family – who are honestly some of the most incredible, kind, compassionate humans, who have given up their life, really, for service to the American people,” she said.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad