Hunter Biden & Wife Attend White House State Dinner In His First Public Appearance Since Plea Agreement

Hunter Biden made a conspicuous appearance at the USA and India State Dinner in Washington on Thursday, June 22. In photos you can SEE HERE, Hunter escorted his wife Melissa Cohen to the high-profile event, arriving in a classic black tuxedo with a white shirt and wearing a wide smile. Melissa wore a stunning black dress with a pearl choker, and wore her blonde hair in a chic updo.

Hunter’s sister Naomi Biden Neal and husband Peter Neal also made an appearance, with Naomi wearing a gorgeous plunging silver dress with pumps. And Ashley Biden looked positively regal in a bead-covered cape and sparkling gold dress for the big event. Hunter’s father President Joe Biden and stepmom, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden presided over the dinner for Indian officials including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The son of President Biden and his late first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden, appeared at the dinner amid news the same day that he would plead guilty to two federal tax misdemeanors and had come to a deal with federal prosecutors on a felony gun charge. According to sources for CNN, the Justice Department agreed to recommend probation for the tax misdemeanors.

They were reportedly for failing to pay taxes of a combined $200,000 for the tax years 2017 and 2018. He allegedly failed to pay the two amounts of $100,000 each of those two years by the IRS deadlines. A judge will make the final decision, though controversy erupted as the President’s son was accused receiving special treatment in the case.

Per CNN, Hunter’s attorney Christopher Clark reassured the public in a statement that he intends to “take responsibility” for the “mistakes” he made. “Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement,” Clark said. “A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government. I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”