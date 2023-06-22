‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Kevin McKidd Finalizes Divorce Amid New Romance With ‘Station 19’s Danielle Savre

Kevin McKidd and Arielle Goldrath finalized their divorce just under one year after announcing their separation. The Grey’s Anatomy actor, 49, and Arielle became legally single on Tuesday, June 20, per court documents PEOPLE claimed to have obtained on June 22. The outlet also reported that they had a prenuptial agreement that they plan to uphold. The divorce settlement came a handful of weeks after Kevin and Station 19 actress Danielle Savre were seen passionately making out on vacation in Lake Como, Italy.

Arielle officially filed for divorce in Dec. 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation, per PEOPLE. The pair announced their split in July 2022 after four years of marriage via a lengthy Instagram statement shared by Kevin. “I don’t often share my personal life on social media, but today there is something I do want to share with you. A few months ago, Arielle and I decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship,” he wrote in the since-deleted post. “We reached this conclusion after much soul searching and discussion. We know it’s what is right for both of us.”

“Arielle is an incredible mother to Aiden and Nava. She’s one of the wisest, most intelligent and loving people I’ve ever known. We continue to have the highest love and respect for each other,” Kevin continued. “We have been able to redefine our lives and love for each other in a beautiful way. It’s not been easy and has taken significant work and self-examination. It has all been worth it to get to where we are now: a deep and honest relationship as parents and real friends with an amazing shared history, beautiful children and family.”

The actor concluded his message by saying how grateful he is to get to raise his two kids with his “very best friend”. Kevin is also the father of two adult children from a previous marriage: daughter Iona and son Joseph. He was married to their mother, Jane Parker, between 1999 and 2017.

Kevin revealed he and Arielle tied the knot and were expecting their first child together in a March 2018 blog post. ​“Arielle and I are so happy to announce our marriage and new baby, who is soon to join our growing family,” he wrote alongside a photo of them holding hands while walking down the aisle. “My kids are happy for us too and are looking forward to the arrival of their newest sibling!”

“Close friends and family came together with my Grey’s family to share in our celebration day – an intimate, low key gathering culminating in a Scottish Ceilidh dance,” he added. “There’s much to be grateful for and we’re thrilled for the adventures 2018 will bring us all!” Arielle and Kevin welcomed their second baby together in 2019.