‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kevin McKidd & ‘Station 19’s Danielle Savre Pack On The PDA In Lake Como: Photos

After splitting from his wife, Kevin McKidd revealed his new relationship with fellow Shondaland actress Danielle Savre, with a steamy makeout session in Italy.

June 2, 2023 10:19AM EDT
Image Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

A real romance has blossomed out of Shonda Rhimes‘ TV world. Grey’s Anatomy star Kevin McKidd, 49, and Station 19 actress Danielle Savre, 34, were seen making out and getting handsy with each other on vacation in Lake Como, Italy on Wednesday, May 31. The two stars packed on the PDA on a dock, where Kevin pulled Danielle in close for a steamy kiss. Kevin was shirtless and wore a black bathing suit, while Danielle rocked a peach two-piece bikini.

Kevin McKidd and Danielle Savre make out in Lake Como on May 31 (Photo: Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

Kevin has played Owen Hunt on Grey’s Anatomy since 2008, while Danielle plays Maya DeLuca-Bishop on the firefighter-focused spinoff Station 19. The two actors have worked together on the crossover episodes of their respective shows, which are both produced by Shondaland. It’s unclear how long Kevin and Danielle have been an item for.

Kevin McKidd and Danielle Savre in Lake Como on May 31 (Photo: Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

Kevin’s romantic outing with Danielle comes six months after his wife Arielle Goldrath filed for divorce. The former couple split in early 2022 after four years of marriage, and Arielle officially filed the divorce paperwork a few weeks before Christmas. Arielle cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, according to TMZ, who obtained the legal documents. She asked for joint physical and legal custody of her and Kevin’s two young children, Aiden, 5, and Nava, 3. Arielle also requested for the court to restore her original last name, Goldrath, and stated their official separation date as “TBD.”

Kevin was previously married to Jane Parker, with whom he shares two children, son Joseph, 23, and daughter Iona, 21. Jane filed for divorce from Kevin in June 2016 and cited irreconcilable differences. They announced their separation the following month and finalized their divorce in December 2017.

