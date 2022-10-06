Kevin McKidd’s Ex-Wife: Everything To Know About ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s 4-Year Marriage To Arielle Goldrath

On Grey’s Anatomy, Kevin McKidd‘s character Owen Hunt has had a whirlwind love life. He got divorced from both Christina Yang (Sandra Oh) and Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) before ending up with Teddy Altman (Kim Raver). In real life, Kevin, 49, has similarly been married twice, and sadly neither relationship worked out. Kevin split from his second wife Arielle Goldrath in early 2022 after four years of marriage. Learn about Kevin and Arielle’s marriage, their children, and their split below.

Arielle Goldrath

Arielle (whose age is unknown) does not work in Hollywood like Kevin. She’s a private person so her actual profession is unknown, though it’s been reported that she works as a private chef. Arielle’s Facebook page shows that she’s from Dix Hills, New York. Arielle has a lot of pictures of herself and Kevin in the outdoors riding horses. Her Instagram account is private, though her bio does link out to an account called Save Your Soil, which features photos of all different farm animals and pets.

Her Marriage To Kevin

Arielle and Kevin met in the summer of 2016 at a party. Kevin reflected on that night five years later in a celebratory Instagram post that he’s since deleted. “5 years ago TODAY, Arielle and I meet at this beautiful gathering,” the actor wrote in 2021. “She blew me away from the moment we met, created this wonderful food for our celebration, and we talked and laughed, and we both knew. Happy anniversary my love, I love you forever and always.”

After two years of dating, Kevin and Arielle tied the knot in a Jewish ceremony at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California on January 13, 2018. Kevin honored his Scottish roots by wearing a traditional green kilt. Arielle wore a lace gown and red wedge heels on her special day. The couple announced their marriage on Kevin’s website two months later. “Close friends and family came together with my Grey’s family to share in our celebration day – an intimate, low key gathering culminating in a Scottish Ceilidh dance,” the post read.

Their Children

Kevin and Arielle have two children together, son Aiden, 4, and daughter Nava, 3. Aiden was born in May 2018, four months after Kevin and Arielle’s wedding. They shared the news of the pregnancy when they announced the wedding in March 2018. Nava was born in July 2019. “I’m so happy to announce the arrival of our little baboo – Nava James McKidd,” Kevin wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Arielle and their baby girl. “She is amazing and our whole family feels blessed.” The Made of Honor actor also called Aiden a “brilliant big brother” and said that Arielle was a “warrior.”

Their Split

Kevin and Arielle’s split was announced by the actor in an Instagram post shared in July 2022. It featured pics of the former couple so happy together. Kevin revealed that he and Arielle split “a few months ago” and that the decision came “after much soul searching and discussion.”

“Arielle is an incredible mother to Aiden and Nava,” Kevin said. “She’s one of the wisest, most intelligent and loving people I’ve ever known. We continue to have the highest love and respect for each other. We have been able to redefine our lives and love for each other in a beautiful way. It’s not been easy and has taken significant work and self-examination. It has all been worth it to get to where we are now: a deep and honest relationship as parents and real friends with an amazing shared history, beautiful children and family.”

The Brave star asked for “good fortune” moving forward in the wake of his and Arielle’s split. “It feels good to share this part of my life and let you all know that even with challenges, it is possible to reach happy conclusions if we show up for each other and stay open,” Kevin said. “Arielle and I will always be there for one another. I hope everyone could be this blessed: to raise their kids with one of your very best friends.” Arielle never released a public statement about the split. It appears that Kevin and Arielle have not finalized their divorce.

Kevin’s First Wife

Kevin’s first marriage was to Jane Parker. They got married in 1999 and had two children together, son Joseph, 22, and daughter Iona, 20. Jane filed for divorce from Kevin in June 2016 and cited irreconcilable differences. They announced their separation the following month in a statement from a rep that read, “Kevin and Jane have jointly decided to end their marriage. They look forward to continuing to co-parent their children, who have been their top priority, and will to continue to enjoy a close and caring relationship.”

Kevin and Jane finalized their divorce in December 2017. They agreed on joint legal custody of their two children. According to People, Jane got 60 percent of physical custody while Kevin got 40 percent. Kevin was reportedly responsible for paying for the children’s private school tuition and summer camp. The agreement also said that Kevin would reportedly pay $65,096 per month in spousal support. The child support obligations terminated after Joseph and Iona turned 18.