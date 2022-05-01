Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Black Swimsuit For Swim In Lake Como With Travis Barker: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, was spotted taking a dip with fiancé Travis Barker, 46. The Poosh founder opted for a black one piece swimsuit on Thursday, April 28th during her ritzy Lake Como getaway with the Blink 182 drummer. Kourtney stunned in the look, which included a perforated plunge cut and various cutouts on the sides. She didn’t hold back on PDA with Travis as they shared a kiss in the lake before holding hands as they exited the water.

Travis and Kourt touched down in Milan for their European getaway last week. The pair were spotted checking out the sights of the northern Italian city as they held hands, jetting to Lake Como — where George Clooney iconically owns a vacation home — for a spring vacation. Both Kourt and Travis enjoyed the kid-free trip, with her three children staying home with dad Scott Disick. The Kardashians on Hulu star and Travis were seen returning home via a private plane in Milan on Saturday, April 30 after a few days away.

The trip comes just a couple weeks after their surprise non-legal wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada. Like many stars before them, Kourtney and Travis attempted to tie the knot at the iconic Little White Chapel on the strip — however, were unable to obtain a proper license at 2 a.m. The engaged duo went through with the ceremony anyway (complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator to officiate) and shared photos of the evening to Instagram.

On this week’s episode of The Kardashians, fans got the first look at how Travis planned his ultra-romantic proposal in Montecito, California. The dad-of-three asked permission from Kourt’s mom Kris Jenner, 66, and involved several family members — including her younger sister Kim, 41 — in getting all the details just right! He specifically wanted to propose on October 17th as the “17th” is the date the two took their relationship from friendship to romance.

While the actual proposal has yet to air, Kourtney shared photos of the event to social media shortly after it happened last fall — including a look at Travis’ epic floral display in front of the Rosewood Miramar Beach! “Forever,” Kourt captioned the photos at the time.veg