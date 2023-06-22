Brody Jenner Cradles Pregnant Girlfriend’s Baby Bump During Romantic Dinner Date After Engagement

The newly engaged TV personality sweetly cradled Tia Blanco's baby bump while enjoying a romantic dinner date in Malibu!

June 22, 2023 6:48PM EDT
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Brody Jenner looked deeply in love as he cradled pregnant fiancée Tia Blanco‘s baby bump on Wednesday, June 21. In photos you can see below, the DJ, 39, wrapped his arms around his wife to be, 25, and cradled her as she bared her growing baby bump in a plunging black top with dramatic bell sleeves. She wore a floor length floral yellow and white skirt, and pulled her light brown hair back, accessorizing with simple gold hoops. She finished the look with chunky platform sandals. Brody looked on lovingly, and the star wore a matching long-sleeved black shirt and a dark pair of pants. Both looked completely in love and content with each other. In another photo, laughed as they affectionately held hands.

The duo was out for a romantic dinner date at the iconic Nobu Malibu — possibly to celebrate their recent engagement! The Hills personality proposed to his pregnant girlfriend on June 19th, sharing the sweet moment via Instagram. “Can’t wait to love you forever,” the son of Caitlyn Jenner captioned the video alongside an emoji of a diamond ring. The big moment happened during a baby shower at the home of Brody’s mother, Linda Thompson. Tia wore a pink ruffled mini dress and a tiara at the event, and Brody looked thrilled as he got down on his knee to pop the question in front of the ecstatic group of guests.

 

The duo announced the pregnancy back in January — it will be the first child for Tia and Brody, who was famously in a relationship with Kaitlynn Carter for 7 years. “To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love,” Brody captioned a sonogram photo via Instagram on New Year’s day. “We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way 💙 Happy new year!”

