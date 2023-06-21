DC Young Fly Honors Jacky Oh In New Comedy Special 3 Weeks After Death: ‘In Loving Memory’

DC Young Fly dedicated 85 South Ghetto Legends – his new Netflix comedy special with collaborators Chico Bean and Karlous Miller – to Jacky Oh, his late partner. Jacky, 32, passed away at the start of June. At the end of the new Netflix special, which premiered on June 29, a family photo is displayed onscreen. The picture shows Jacky and DC Young Fly with their kids—Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and 10-month-old Prince’Nehemiah — dressed in the matching black, white, and lavender looks they wore for Mother’s Day this year.

“In dedication & loving memory of Jacklyn’ Jacky Oh’ Smith,” the tribute read, per E! News. Jacky had shared the photo in May, writing, “I do a lot, but being a mommy is my favorite. God chose me 3X. I promise I never take it for granted. I’m so damn blessed, man! Happy Mother’s Day [to all the] mommys.”

At the time, the details of Jacky’s death are unclear. She was found “unresponsive” in a hotel room in Miami, FL, on May 31. Police were dispatched to an emergency call, and upon finding Jacky Oh, the authorities rushed her to the nearby Mercy Hospital. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the hospital “despite resuscitative efforts.” Jacky was in Miami for a “mommy makeover,” according to a now-deleted social media post.

Jacky met DC Young Fly (John Whitfield) on the set of Wild’ N Out in 2015. He was a featured performer; she was a Wild’ N Out girl. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” a spokesperson for the show said following her death. “Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild’ N Out cast throughout five seasons.

“More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children,” the rep added. “The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

DC Young Fly shared his first message after Jacky’s death one week after her passing. “I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad, but every hour, I’m reminded of reality, so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner,” DC wrote. “You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful you always wanted the best for others, and I admired how our family love each other!!!”

“Love you forever, and our kids are super strong,” he added. “U wit me forever. The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise.”