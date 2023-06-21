Bethenny Frankel Finally Gives Fans A Close-Up View Of Her Giant Engagement Ring From Paul Bernon

Although The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel, 52, got engaged over two years ago, she’s still proudly showing off her giant diamond engagement ring! The 52-year-old took to Instagram to jokingly share a video of her ring from her fiancé, Paul Bernon, on Jun. 20, along with Angel Laketa Moore’s viral “One Margarita” TikTok audio. As the song famously says, “Give me one margarita Imma open my legs, give me two margaritas Imma give you some head,” which Bethenny reacted to in the caption of her ring video. “Kind of scared about what this might mean for me… #engagementring #diamond #margarita,” she joked.

While the video belted out the explicit lyrics, with “one margarita” she showed a clip of a one-carat ring, along with a two-carat ring for the “two margarita” portion. As the brunette beauty’s rock is reportedly worth a whopping $3 million, it’s no wonder Bethenny joked about what she would have to do for that size of a ring! Soon after she shared the video with her 3.2 million followers, many of them took to the comments to react to seeing her diamond that close.

“Seems like you already did it – would you like to share?”, one fan joked, to which another added, “holy cow, how many carats is that rock?” Although some fans understood the joke, others were quick to clap back at the SkinnyGirl founder for showing off her ring. “I have a huge diamond too but Im never showy about it or try to show off what I own,” one person wrote, while another added, “I personally think anything over 5 carats looks fake AF even if I know it’s real.” Meanwhile, one of Bethenny’s admirers came to her defense. “Who cares!! Let the woman be happy and flaunt it. We need to stop judging and start being happy for other people. @bethennyfrankel show that ring off girl you deserve it!!”, they penned.

Bethenny and Paul got engaged in Feb. 2021, about three years after they met via a dating app, per PEOPLE. Her engagement came amid finalizing her divorce with Jason Hoppy, who she was married to for 11 years. The former Bravo personality originally filed for divorce from Jason in 2013, however, it wasn’t until Jan. 2021 that they finalized their split. Just two months into her engagement with Paul, the proud fiancée gushed about him to PEOPLE. “We met on a dating app,” she said of the film producer. “I was pretty lucky when I walked in and saw him. He had a twinkle. He came as advertised — better than advertised. He overshot the mark.”

Most recently, during a Dec. 2022 interview on Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live, Bethenny revealed that she is in no rush to get married. “I don’t know when we’ll get married,” she admitted to the Bravo executive. “I’m happily in a partnership and I love him so much but I don’t want to plan a wedding.” Bethenny shares one daughter, Bryn, 13, with her ex, Jason. The proud mom took to Instagram on May 6, to share photos from her daughter’s 13th birthday party. “I may not love my own, but there is nothing more that I love than the Peanut’s birthday … she is so fun and free and as sweet as birthday cake,” she captioned the post.