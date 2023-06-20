Prince Louis & Princess Charlotte Accidentally Bump Heads At Trooping The Colour: Watch

Prince Louis, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 8, accidentally bumped heads during the parade part of Trooping the Colour over the weekend and it was all captured on video. The adorable royal siblings were standing on the balcony with their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and their older brother, Prince George, 9, when Charlotte leaned down near Louis right before he turned his head the other direction, causing him to bump his head into hers. The older sister then looked at her little brother for a second, before she then looked forward and rubbed her head.

Despite the mishap, Louis, Charlotte, and the rest of their family seemed to have a great time at the popular event, which marks King Charles‘ first Trooping the Colour since being crowned. They all dressed to impress, which included an all green outfit for Kate, a red uniform for William, black suits and red ties for both George and Louis, and a white and red dress for Charlotte. They waved to onlookers at one point during the celebration and stood next to King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, as well.

In addition to William and Kate’s family, King Charles made headlines when he arrived to the event on horseback. He wore a regal uniform during the memorable moment and was joined by 1,500 soldiers, 300 horses and the other members of the royal family. It was the first time a reigning monarch rode in the procession in 30 years, according to Buckingham Palace.

“Marking the first time that the reigning Monarch has ridden at Trooping the Colour since 1986, when Queen Elizabeth II last rode, The King will join His Majesty’s Birthday Parade on horseback,” the palace said in a statement ahead of the event. Overall, the presentation of the military’s regimental flags, called “colours,” was first performed during the reign of King Charles II, who ruled from 1660 to 1685, according to the British Army.

Although most of King Charles’ family members were in attendance, his son Prince Harry and his family, including wife Meghan Markle, were notably absent from this year’s Trooping the Colour. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not invited, according to PEOPLE, so they didn’t travel to London to attend. They’ve been living in Southern California with their two kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, since 2020.