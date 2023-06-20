Prince Louis & Princess Charlotte Accidentally Bump Heads At Trooping The Colour: Watch

The royal siblings' eye-catching mishap happened when they were on the balcony with their family during the birthday parade.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 20, 2023 8:00PM EDT
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Kids
View gallery
Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Trooping the Colour ceremony, London, UK - 08 Jun 2019
The Royal Family (including the King, Queen, Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince George and Louis and Princess Charlotte) on the balcony - The flypast at the Palace - Trooping the Colour for King Charles III official birthday. For the first time in more than thirty years, the regiments taking part will include all five regiments of the Foot Guards. Also on parade will be the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment made up of The Life Guards and The Blues and Royals who together will provide the Sovereign's Escort; and The King's Troop Royal Horse. Trooping the Colour., The Mall, London, UK - 17 Jun 2023
Official Portrait of King Charles III, The Prince of Wales and Prince George on the day of the coronation in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace, London, UK, issues on the 12th May 2023., , Picture by Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023/WPA-Pool , , MANDATORY CREDIT: Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023, , EDITORIAL USE ONLY. This photograph shall not be used after 2259hrs GMT on December 31, 2023, without prior, written permission from Royal Communications. After that date further licensing terms will be available. , , The new photographs are made available for editorial purposes, charities and not-for-profit organisations. The copyright of the photographs is vested in Buckingham Palace and Hugo Burnand. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Hugo Burnand. , , Terms of use must be strictly adhered to. The photographs will be free for press usage until 2259hrs GMT, Sunday December 31, 2023, , The photographs are being made available by way of licence on condition that: The photographs shall be solely for news editorial use only. The photographs should be used only in the context of Their Majesties' Coronation. The photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form. 12 May 2023 Pictured: King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA980918_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Prince Louis, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 8, accidentally bumped heads during the parade part of Trooping the Colour over the weekend and it was all captured on video. The adorable royal siblings were standing on the balcony with their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and their older brother, Prince George, 9, when Charlotte leaned down near Louis right before he turned his head the other direction, causing him to bump his head into hers. The older sister then looked at her little brother for a second, before she then looked forward and rubbed her head.

Despite the mishap, Louis, Charlotte, and the rest of their family seemed to have a great time at the popular event, which marks King Charles‘ first Trooping the Colour since being crowned. They all dressed to impress, which included an all green outfit for Kate, a red uniform for William, black suits and red ties for both George and Louis, and a white and red dress for Charlotte. They waved to onlookers at one point during the celebration and stood next to King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, as well.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Kids
Prince William and Kate Middleton with their kids at Trooping the Colour. (James Veysey/Shutterstock)

In addition to William and Kate’s family, King Charles made headlines when he arrived to the event on horseback. He wore a regal uniform during the memorable moment and was joined by 1,500 soldiers, 300 horses and the other members of the royal family. It was the first time a reigning monarch rode in the procession in 30 years, according to Buckingham Palace.

“Marking the first time that the reigning Monarch has ridden at Trooping the Colour since 1986, when Queen Elizabeth II last rode, The King will join His Majesty’s Birthday Parade on horseback,” the palace said in a statement ahead of the event. Overall, the presentation of the military’s regimental flags, called “colours,” was first performed during the reign of King Charles II, who ruled from 1660 to 1685, according to the British Army.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Kids
Another photo from the event. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Although most of King Charles’ family members were in attendance, his son Prince Harry and his family, including wife Meghan Markle, were notably absent from this year’s Trooping the Colour. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not invited, according to PEOPLE, so they didn’t travel to London to attend. They’ve been living in Southern California with their two kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, since 2020.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad