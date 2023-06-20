Drake Cradles Newborn Son In Unseen Throwback Photo Shared By Sophie Brussaux For Father’s Day

View gallery

Drake, 36, looked like a doting father shortly after Sophie Brussaux‘s gave birth to his now five-year-old son Adonis. The rapper was featured in an adorable throwback photo featured in a special Father’s Day post shared by the proud 33-year-old mom. He was sitting back on a bed while wearing a black T-shirt and matching pants as he held the newborn, who was wearing a white onesie, in one arm, in the Instagram snapshot.

Sophie wishing Drake a happy Father’s Day pic.twitter.com/8akhum4Iu7 — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) June 18, 2023

“Happy Father’s Day,” Sophie captioned the post along with a purple heart. The holiday-themed post was shared by many fans, who doted on the memorable moment between the father and son. Since the “Hotline Bling” crooner was pretty private about Adonis when he first welcomed him, the photo was an appreciated surprise for his supporters.

Before Sophie shared this year’s Father’s Day post, she shared one last year as well. It included a cute photo of her cuddling Adonis as they sat in front of a huge painting of his famous dad and him. “Happy Father’s Day @champagnepapi so grateful for the amazing father you are to our son,” she wrote along with a blue heart in the caption.

In addition to Sophie’s posts, Adonis himself has made headlines for his remarks. The cutie called Drake “funny” in a lighthearted Feb. interview, and the moment captured the hearts of many fans. “This is my better dad,” Adonis first told Caleb Pressley from Barstool Sports, after jokingly being asked if he would be able to read if he had a better dad.

“Do you think if he’d do a better job with you at home that you’d be able to read?” Caleb then asked. “Yeah, and that’s a funny dad. He does a lot of jokes,” Adonis answered with a smile. Drake was also asked hilarious questions about his son, including if he ever tried to “c**kblock him” so he won’t have to split his inheritance with any potential siblings. “No, not really,” the parent answered. “He definitely just always is vibing out with me, telling me how great I am as a father, a single father. So, maybe he is trying to deliver a message.”