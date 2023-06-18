Katharine McPhee & David Foster Take Son Rennie, 2, Out For Lunch: Photos

Katharine McPhee, 39, and David Foster, 73, enjoyed a lunch outing with their adorable son Rennie, 2, this week. The singer and music producer were photographed walking into a restaurant, where they ordered and ate in an outdoor seating area, with the tot, and were dressed in stylish outfits. The doting mom wore a leopard print over-the-shoulder top and jeans while the doting dad wore a black jacket over a white top and jeans.

The lovebirds both wore sunglasses as well, and Rennie showed off a blue T-shirt and white shorts with red sneakers. At one point, Katharine held her only child and appeared relaxed. They were also joined by others during the meal.

Katharine and David’s latest lunch outing comes just a few weeks after they were seen on another family outing. They were walking outside in the Montecito, CA area and wore comfortable-looking clothing. Katharine opted for a dark blue button-down long-sleeved shirt over a peach and yellow tie-dye top, blue leggings, and sandals, and David opted for a white hoodie, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers. Little Rennie wore a black and white striped top and black pants with white sneakers.

Since Katharine and David are fairly private, their recent outings with Rennie have been getting a lot of attention. The couple welcomed their son, which is her first child and his sixth, in Feb. 2021, and have opened up about their journey in parenthood through various interviews.

“I’ve loved every single day,” David told PEOPLE about spending time with his new bundle of joy in 2022. “It’s the standard thing of like, ‘Oh, well, you were so young when you had your children, and you were working day and night, you never saw them.’ And there is some truth to that, sadly, for my [older] kids. I was just working a lot. Even though I’m working a lot now, I’ll cancel anything just to hang with him. It’s just different.”