Kim Kardashian Rocks Crop Tank Top With Son Saint While Attending Basketball Game: Photos

Kim Kardashian, 42, wore a casually stylish outfit during her latest outing to her son Saint West‘s basketball game. The mother of four rocked a white sleeveless crop top and blue sweatpants as she was photographed with the seven-year-old, who wore his black and white basketball uniform. They also both wore sneakers, including all white ones for Saint and white, black, and blue ones for Kim as she had her hair pulled up into a ponytail.

The Kardashians star and her second oldest child also held hands at one point during the outing. They both relaxed and didn’t pay much attention to cameras as they made their way in and out of the game location. It’s unclear if other family members joined the two inside or not.

View Related Gallery Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Cutest Photos With Their 4 Gorgeous Kids Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 01 Feb 2017 Kim Kardashian and kids leaving home in New York City Ye is seen picking up daughter North from basketball practice on day of court decision & then head to the mall for some daddy daughter time together. Pictured: Ye,Kanye West,North West Ref: SPL5506635 291122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Kim and Saint’s most recent basketball outing comes just three weeks after Saint and his older sister North West, 10, were seen spending time with their dad, Kanye West. The siblings joined the rapper for a Donda rehearsal event at the Griffith Park Observatory in Los Angeles, CA and were photographed near a vehicle. Their other two siblings, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, didn’t appear to be with them at the time.

When Kim and Kanye’s kids aren’t busy attending their own sports games or their parents’ events, they’re attending other fun events, like Los Angeles Lakers games. Kim and Saint were spotted cheering on Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson at a Lakers game in Apr. They were smiling while courtside and taking selfies as Kim wore an all black outfit that included a black leather jacket, and Saint wore a yellow Lakers jersey.

Kim’s mom and Saint’s grandmother, Kris Jenner, was also seen sitting along with them at the game. She looked fashionable in a dark purple suit and black boots. She also wore her signature sunglasses and hoop earrings as she watched the L.A. home team in action on the court.