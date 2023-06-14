Kim Kardashian Slays In Pink String Bikini As She Poses By The Pool: Photos

Kim Kardashian looked stunning when she rocked a tiny bubblegum pink bikini while lounging by the pool in sexy new photos.

June 14, 2023 9:38AM EDT
Kim Kardashian is always rocking some sort of sexy swimsuit and that’s exactly what she did in a stunning new Instagram post. The 42-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a tiny bubblegum pink string bikini while posing by the pool.

Kim posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “pinky swear ?!” In the photos, Kim rocked a pair of high-waisted Skims Swim Cheeky Tanga Bottoms in Light Pink with a matching string Skims Swim Triangle Top in Light Pink. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on full display in this swimsuit and she chose to go makeup-free while her long black hair was down in wet beach waves.

Kim has been rocking a slew of sexy Skims outfits lately and aside from this bikini, she recently wore a skintight Skims Fits Everybody Cut out Long in Green Highlighter. The strapless maxi dress featured a gaping cutout on her waist and a form-fitting skirt. She rocked a similar look in another photo, but this time she wore a Skims Fits Everybody Cut out Halter Dress in Green Highlighter that was the same color as the other dress but was a shorter version.

Another one of our favorite looks from Kim was her plunging Skims Fits Everybody One Shoulder Cut out Bodysuit in Green Highlighter. The one-piece had a huge cutout across her waist and stomach and a low-cut neckline that revealed ample cleavage. Aside from neon green pieces, she also slayed in a Skims Fits Everybody High-Waisted Thong in Neon Pink with a matching Fits Everybody Cut out Super Cropped Top in Neon Pink. The one-shoulder top had a plunging neckline and a cutout on the chest.

