Kim Kardashian Admits She’s A ‘Lights Off’ Girl In The Bedroom: ‘It’s So Weird’

On the June 8 episode of The Kardashians, viewers saw Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick met up for lunch for an honest conversation about dating. During the chat, Scott told Kim that he could see her dating “an older Italian businessman,” but Kim was skeptical about the “older” part. “They can’t be too old,” she admitted. “I don’t like the old thing. But I don’t like the really young thing, either.” The conversation took place weeks after Kim split from Pete Davidson, who is 13 years her junior.

Kim then brought up another couple with a major age difference: Cher, 77, and Alexander “AE” Edwards, 37. Kim and Scott’s lunch took place when the two started dating in the fall of 2022 (although, they’ve since broken up). “I would just be so insecure,” Kim said, of Cher being 40 years older than AE. “Maybe she’s secure or just has the lights off,” Scott suggested. Kim then admitted, “I pretty much have the lights off now,” referencing her own insecurities in the bedroom.

When a producer asked her about this in a confessional interview, Kim said it was true. “It’s so weird,” she said. “I can, like, walk out of a photo shoot with a hundred people working on set and I can walk out in a thong. But if [one person] is there with me I’m like, ‘Wait! Don’t! Turn the lights off!'”

Meanwhile, Kim also opened up to Scott about how difficult dating had been for her since divorcing Kanye West in 2021. “It’s behind doors. You can’t go out. It’s kind of awkward,” she shared. “And then if you are seen with someone and it’s starting to not work out, you almost have to try and make it work a little longer because you’re embarrassed that it’s so quick.”

In her confessional, Kim expanded on how intense the public pressure was when she started dating Pete in Oct. 2021. “The one thing I learned from my last situation was that the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship so quickly,” she explained. “I just want to sneak around a little bit. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak.”

Kim also told Scott that she wasn’t interested in dating just one person, and told him that her friends had been trying to set her up with someone at the time. “We go to New York and we go to [redacted], which is my spot because there’s a private room downstairs,” Kim revealed. “Then on the Internet it’s like ‘Kim reconnects with Pete at [redacted]’ because it’s the place I used to go and have my secret dinners with Pete. He’s probably like, ‘I know what she’s doing!'”

Of course, Scott had to press further about this mystery man who Kim was being set up with. He knew she wouldn’t want to reveal his name, so they decided to refer to him as ‘Fred.’ Kim confirmed that Fred met her standards, and even admitted to texting him while doing her confessional interviews. “That’s a lot of smiling, young lady,” a producer pointed out, as Kim smirked at her phone. The producer then called Kim out for already texting someone new after claiming that she wanted to be single for two years. “No, I’m going to be!” Kim insisted. She has not been publicly linked to anyone since Pete, so it’s unclear what happened with “Fred!”