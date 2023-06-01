Kim Kardashian Smirks While Texting Mystery Man ‘Fred’ In ‘Kardashians’ Preview

A preview for the June 8 episode of 'The Kardashians' shows Kim Kardashian contemplating a possible new romance with an unnamed man who she refers to as 'Fred.'

June 1, 2023 9:25AM EDT
kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian looks radiant in a vinyl black dress while out with her mother Kris in New York City Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL6294328 050523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - Kim Kardashian checks into the Ritz this evening with Scott Disick and daughters North West and Penelope Disick. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 30 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian was secretly talking to a new man following her split from Pete Davidson in August 2022. A sneak peek of the June 8 The Kardashians episode aired on June 1, and showed Kim’s potential rebound romance. In the preview, Kim meets up with Scott Disick and tells him, “My friends wanted me to meet someone.”

Scott is aware that Kim isn’t ready to spill all the tea about her new guy on camera, so he decides to give him a nickname to keep his identity under wraps. “Let’s call this guy Fred,” Scott suggests. “Does he meet the standards?” Rather than being shy and tight-lipped, Kim responds, “Oh, he so meets the standards!”

kim kardashain
Kim Kardashian was texting ‘Fred’ after her split from Pete Davidson in August 2022. (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

The preview then flashes forward to a clip of Kim in a confessional, where she’s texting before gearing up for her next producer interview. “Is that Fred?” a producer can be heard asking, as Kim smirks behind her phone. “Yep,” she confirms. Before the sneak peek ends, the producer chides Kim, “Two years, my a**.”

Although the meaning behind the “two years” reference isn’t totally clear, Kim did appear on Gwyneth Paltrow’s podcast in Dec. 2022 and claim that she was going to take some time to be single. “I really do want to be single for a few years,” she said at the time. “I’m on a good solo mission right now. I have either sisters or friends all in the same place and that feels so good and fun. I’m going to soak up every minute of it. I feel like I’m just in a really good place.” During a Sept. 2022 interview with James Corden, Kim also insisted that she wasn’t “looking” for a new man.

kim kardashian kanye west
Kim Kardashian with her ex-husband Kanye West. ( Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

It’s unclear exactly when the “Fred” storyline took place. However, Kim and Pete split at the beginning of August 2022, and filming for season 3 of The Kardashians picked up sometime after that. The June 1 episode was filmed throughout late August, as it documented Scott’s August 22, 2022 car accident.  Kim divorced Kanye in Feb. 2021 and started dating Pete later that year after meeting him when she hosted Saturday Night Live in Oct. 2021.

