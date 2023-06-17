Elon Musk Bonds With Gorgeous Mom Maye Musk, 75, In Paris: Photos

Elon Musk, 51, stepped out for a memorable lunch and tech conference with his mom Maye Musk, 75, and the French president Emmanuel Macron in Paris, France on Friday. The Tesla CEO and his gorgeous parent were also joined by his ex-wife Talulah Riley and Bernard Arnault, the world’s richest man, as they dressed to impress in fancy outfits. He wore a black blazer over a white button-down top and black pants, and she wore a long-sleeved sage-colored cardigan over a matching long dress.

Elon and Maye’s meeting with Emmanuel comes as the leader reportedly wants to open a Tesla factory factory in his country. The Twitter owner also warned about the dangers of AI at the tech conference. The outings are part of a European trip he’s been on to talk to a variety of leaders, including the Italian prime minister and foreign minister, about investing in various countries.

View Related Gallery Elon Musk: Photos Of The Twitter & Tesla CEO Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla's design studio, in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is taking on the workhorse heavy pickup truck market with his latest electric vehicle Tesla Cybertruck, Hawthorne, USA - 21 Nov 2019 Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - The SpaceX, investor, CEO, and product architect of Tesla, Elon Musk, and his family leave their hotel to go to the National Library in Paris, where an event awaits them. Pictured: Elon Musk, Maye Musk BACKGRID USA 16 JUNE 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Before Elon and Maye’s latest Paris appearances, the latter made headlines for her epic outfit during New York Fashion Week. She wore a silver bejeweled jumpsuit as she confidently posed on the carpet of the event she attended. She also added matching heels and had her long hair pulled up as she showed off flattering makeup that looked incredible with the overall fashion choice.

The former model also joined Elon for the 2022 Met Gala. She wore a long maroon velvet dress and sequined white strappy heels as she held onto her son’s arm on the carpet of the popular annual event. She also accessorized with several long pearl necklaces and maroon earrings as he wore a classic tuxedo with a white bow tie and shiny black shoes. They flashed big smiles as they walked by the many cameras and were one of the most memorable duos at the celebrity-studded event.

When Elon’s not getting attention for public outings with his mom, he’s doing so for hanging out with his kids. He brought his two-year-old son, X AE A-XII, whom he shares with ex Grimes, on stage during a Miami, FL event in Apr. The doting dad picked up the tot and showed him off to the audience, leaving a lasting and sweet impression.