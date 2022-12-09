Elon Musk Brings Adorable Son X, 2, To Twitter Headquarters & Shares Rare Photo

Take your kid to work day! Elon Musk had son X Æ A-12, 2, as his sidekick while visiting Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters on Thursday, Dec. 8. The tech CEO shared a photo of his toddler with Twitter followers, giving people a rare look at his son with singer ex-girlfriend Grimes.

And with his Twitter badge pic.twitter.com/4AzHMB1Poq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2022

X, as his family calls him, looked absolutely adorable as he hung out with dad on a rooftop, posing in front of a heart-shaped sculpture painted with a scene of the City By The Bay. The little guy was bundled up in a truck sweatshirt and dark jeans, with little black sneakers on foot.

Of course, Elon couldn’t help but dote on his little dude. Along with the photo, he tweeted, “X in beautiful San Francisco.” The richest man in the world also showed off X’s own Twitter badge in another tweet. On the card was a snap of the grinning kiddo which appeared to have been taken that same day.

In addition to X, Elon and Grimes share daughter Exa “Y” Dark Sideræl, who they welcomed via surrogate last December. The “Oblivion” singer talked about Elon and the kids with Vanity Fair in early 2022, saying, “Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there. I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff. X is out there. His situation is like that.”

Elon has a big brood. He is also father to twins Vivian and Griffin, 18, and triplets Kai, Damian and Sax, 16, with his first wife Justine Wilson. The pair’s firstborn Nevada passed away at 10 weeks in 2002.

This past July, reports emerged claiming the entrepreneur welcoming twins with Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis in November 2021. Elon commented on the matter via Twitter in July 2022. “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis,” he joked. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.” He would later confirm his paternity.