Kim Kardashian Gifts North West $1,250 Of Dior Jewelry For 10th Birthday: Watch

Kim Kardashian spared no expense for her daughter, North West’s, 10th birthday. Part of the celebration included a visit to the Dioriveria pop-up at the Beverly Hills Hotel on June 15. The mother/daughter duo documented their glamorous trip to the Christian Dior exhibit on TikTok. Not only did they show off the decor and products offered, but they also gave a glimpse at two items that North appeared to pick out as part of her birthday gift.

Kim and North both picked out J’Adior friendship bracelets, which are valued at $420. Then, North picked up a pearl necklace with the letters CD in the middle. At the end of the video, Kim and North smiled for the camera, with North’s choker — worth $830 — on full display. All together, it looks like North picked up $1,250 worth of goodies.

It was certainly a good birthday for the 10-year-old, as Kim also hosted a sleepover party for her daughter and her friends to celebrate. Kim got in on the fun for the pink-themed pajama party, as well. She and North were photographed out and about wearing matching sets on the youngster’s big day.

North is Kim’s oldest child with her ex, Kanye West. The exes also have three other children: Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. Kim has always been passionate about making each of her kids feel special, especially on their birthdays, and she certainly went all-out for North this year.

While Kim and Kanye were on good terms after their 2021 split, things are a bit more contentious between them these days. Kanye has not held back from calling out Kim and her family members in interviews and songs, and was under fire in 2022 for making antisemitic and racist remarks publicly. Kim recently opened up about co-parenting with Kanye on an episode of The Kardashians, and explained how hard she works to shield her kids from any negativity about him in the media.

At the end of the day, Kim wants her children to have a positive relationship with their father. North proved that she’s still close with her dad, too, by attending his birthday party earlier this month. She even held hands with his new wife, Bianca Censori, while heading to the event.