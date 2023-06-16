Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Cuddle Up For Family Outing At Universal Studios: Photo

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis looked thrilled to be at Universal Studios Hollywood for a summer family day!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 16, 2023 8:20PM EDT
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cub Scout leader Ashton Kutcher takes his son Dimitri to their den meeting in Los Angeles. Ashton had fun letting Dimitri hang upside down as he said goodbye to his friends. Pictured: Ashton Kutcher BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Josh Ortiz/Universal Studios Hollywood

Ashton Kutcher, 45, and his wife Mila Kunis, 39, took a day off to hit up Universal Studios in Hollywood on Friday for a family outing. In a photo released by Universal Studios, the Bad Moms star rocked a gray hoodie, casual jeans, and red ball cap while snuggling up to her husband. She raised her tickets above her head with joy as she was snapped in front of the famous movie-themed amusement park sign, guests flooding into the part behind her. Her former That 70s Show co-star wrapped his arm around her, rocking a similar beige hoodie, black pants, and of course, a ball cap! The high-profile couple appeared to be thrilled to enjoy a fun family day at the beloved Southern California destination.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Josh Ortiz/Universal Studios Hollywood

Ashton and Mila are parents to two children — Wyatt, 8, and Dmitri, 6. And in a 2020 interview, she opened up about what parenting the “greatest human beings ever created” is like. “I think we’re silly at home,” she shared about their style of parenting during an appearance on the Teach Me Something New podcast. “We’re very goofy parents when it comes to our children, but that don’t have [skills]. I think that’s just being idiots. I think we’re comfortable with acting a fool at home, but I think that comes from the idea of being comfortable in your own body, in your own skin and your own mind.”

Ashton, for his part, shared that his daughter Wyatt, who was born in 2014, isn’t particularly fond of his character voices. “I sometimes try to read my daughter books in the character’s voices and she’s like, ‘Dad, can you use your real voice?’ She doesn’t like it,” he said of reading themed children’s books like Peppa Pig.

Still, the Guess Who actor wouldn’t trade it for the world. “For me, the No. 1 role I will ever play is to be a father,” he told PEOPLE in February at the premiere of his Netflix film Your Place Or Mine. “It’s the most important role in my life.”

