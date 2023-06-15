Mary Louise Parker Breaks Silence On Ex Billy Crudup’s Wedding 20 Years After He Left Her While Pregnant

The 'Weeds' actress shared best wishes for her ex after he announced that he'd spontaneously got married to Naomi Watts.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 15, 2023 10:47AM EDT
mary louise parker, billy crudup
View gallery
Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony pose on grand staircase during visit to Empire State Building. Marc Anthony helps to ceremonial lighting of ESB in gold on Maestro Cares golden anniversary. NY: Marc Anthony visits Empire State Building, New York, United States - 05 Dec 2022
Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup at arrivals for Vineyard Theatre 40th Anniversary Gala, The Edison Hotel, New York, NY February 13, 2023. Photo By: Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection
Andre Gray and Leigh-Anne Pinnock 39th Brit Awards, Roaming Arrivals, The O2 Arena, London, UK - 20 Feb 2019
Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

Mary Louise Parker shared her reaction to her ex Billy Crudup’s wedding to Naomi Watts in an interview with The Guardian, published on Wednesday, June 14. The Emmy Winner, 58, had a very brief response, wishing the couple the best, almost two decades after Billy, 54, broke up with her while she was seven months pregnant with their son William, 19.

Billy and Mary were together from 1996 to 2003. (Charles Sykes/Shutterstock)

During the interview, the journalist Lauren Mechling gets into Mary’s 2016 essay collection Dear Mr. You, which has an essay about the cab driver who picked her up after she and Billy split and another piece about the hospital where her son was born. After Mary and Billy broke up in 2003, he started dating Claire Danes shortly after, per InStyle. Aside from the essay in the book, Mary has mostly avoided talking about the split. The writer notes how recent it was that the Almost Famous star and Naomi, 54, confirmed that they were married on June 11.

Lauren noted how surprised Mary seemed to be asked, but she showed support, before the publicist mentioned that time had run up. “I wish them well,” Mary said. “Absolutely, I honestly of course wish them every happiness because that’s my son’s father. So I’m happy for them. I’m happy they found each other.”

Billy and Naomi announced that they got married on June 10. (John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock)

Billy and Naomi announced that they had gotten married in an Instagram post on June 10. The Mulholland Drive star shared a photo of the two of them on the steps of a courthouse and simply captioned the post “hitched” on June 10. There had been speculation that the pair had been engaged and later gotten married when they were seen with gold bands on.

Naomi and Billy met while playing a married couple in the Netflix series Gypsy together in 2017, and they started dating shortly after. After five years together, the pair made their red carpet-debut at the 2022 SAG Awards. Before Billy, Naomi had been in a long term relationship with actor Liev Schrieber from 2005 to 2016, and they share two kids Sasha, 15, and Kai, 13.

More From Our Partners

ad