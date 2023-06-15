Mary Louise Parker Breaks Silence On Ex Billy Crudup’s Wedding 20 Years After He Left Her While Pregnant

Mary Louise Parker shared her reaction to her ex Billy Crudup’s wedding to Naomi Watts in an interview with The Guardian, published on Wednesday, June 14. The Emmy Winner, 58, had a very brief response, wishing the couple the best, almost two decades after Billy, 54, broke up with her while she was seven months pregnant with their son William, 19.

During the interview, the journalist Lauren Mechling gets into Mary’s 2016 essay collection Dear Mr. You, which has an essay about the cab driver who picked her up after she and Billy split and another piece about the hospital where her son was born. After Mary and Billy broke up in 2003, he started dating Claire Danes shortly after, per InStyle. Aside from the essay in the book, Mary has mostly avoided talking about the split. The writer notes how recent it was that the Almost Famous star and Naomi, 54, confirmed that they were married on June 11.

Lauren noted how surprised Mary seemed to be asked, but she showed support, before the publicist mentioned that time had run up. “I wish them well,” Mary said. “Absolutely, I honestly of course wish them every happiness because that’s my son’s father. So I’m happy for them. I’m happy they found each other.”

Billy and Naomi announced that they had gotten married in an Instagram post on June 10. The Mulholland Drive star shared a photo of the two of them on the steps of a courthouse and simply captioned the post “hitched” on June 10. There had been speculation that the pair had been engaged and later gotten married when they were seen with gold bands on.

Naomi and Billy met while playing a married couple in the Netflix series Gypsy together in 2017, and they started dating shortly after. After five years together, the pair made their red carpet-debut at the 2022 SAG Awards. Before Billy, Naomi had been in a long term relationship with actor Liev Schrieber from 2005 to 2016, and they share two kids Sasha, 15, and Kai, 13.