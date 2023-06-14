Kylie Jenner Twerks At Party With Sis Khloe Kardashian & Pals: Watch

It’s mom’s sexy night in! Kylie Jenner shook what her momma gave her in a new social media video she created on Tuesday, June 13 with some pals and her older sister, Khloe Kardashian. The video (seen below) showed the 25-year-old makeup mogul seductively swinging her hips in a circle as she stepped toward the camera with “Like This” by Kelly Rowland playing over it. Kylie’s twerking came after her former assistant and her bestie Victoria Villarroel and another friend, Carter Gregory, started off the video with dancing of their own. The video had a surprise ending, with Khloe, 38, popping up at the end to sing, “All my ladies!” while raising a drink.

Victoria, who stopped working as Kylie’s assistant in 2020 to pursue her own career as an influencer, posted some behind-the-scenes footage from the creation of the video on her TikTok account. Kylie could be heard directing her friends as they prepared to shoot (exuding her strong Leo energy!) and yelling, “Khloe!” to make sure her older sister was ready. There also appeared to be a baby crib in the background, but no child appeared to be present for the gathering.

While Kylie did not post the sexy clip, she did share another one made with the same group of friends on her TikTok on Tuesday evening. The video followed the trend in which people dramatically lip-sync to the sped-up version of “Ceilings” by Lizzy McAlpine. Sure enough, Kylie, Victoria, and Gregory fully committed to the bit and ran across a green lawn before falling onto the ground together.

They wore the same peasant-style dresses in Kylie’s video and the sexy “Like This” video, with Kylie in a black spaghetti-strap gown. Victoria, meanwhile, appeared to be wearing a white off-the-shoulder dress decorated with a blue floral pattern that Kylie donned in a series of Instagram shots she posted earlier in the day. As seen below, Kylie looked gorgeous as she stuck several poses in a shrub-filled area and in front of her house lit up at night.

The photos had fans in a frenzy, as many hypothesized that her rumored boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, took them. “this is so timothee coded,” one fan wrote under the photos, with many others bluntly asking if the Dune star was behind the stunning snaps. Kylie and Timothée have been linked since April, but have kept their reported romance under wraps. They were spotted together for the first time on June 1.